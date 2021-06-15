Park Seo Joon in Hollywood Movie 'The Marvels'? Likely to Join Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris

Reports claimed that Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon has been offered a role in Hollywood's latest Marvel franchise The Marvels. The movie is a sequel to Captain Marvel [thus also known as Captain Marvel 2]. It is said that Park Seo Joon will soon join the likes of Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris to in The Marvels.

But the news is not confirmed yet. Both the actor and The Marvels team have not finalized the deal, but Park Seo Joon is in talks to star in the sequel of Captain Marvel. However, the actor's agency is yet to issue a statement in this regard. When media questioned Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome ENT, the response they received was, "No Comment."

South Korea and Marvel Series

This means the agency has not refuted the claims that leaves an ample space for speculations that the actor is indeed in talks to star in the Hollywood movie. If the actor finalizes the offer, he will become the second South Korean actor to be a part of Marvel series. Prior to Park Seo Joon, Korean actor Ma Dong Seok had starred in the Marvel movie Eternals.

Reports also claimed that Park Seo Joon is currently busy shooting for his movie Concrete Utopia. He is likely to leave to the U.S. for filming in the second half of 2021, after completing the filing of his Korean movie. He had recently attended the script reading of his upcoming Korean sports-related movie Dream. Reports have also claimed that he was in talks to play the lead role in the drama Gyeongseong Creature by the director of Dr Romantic drama.

The Marvels Release

But his participation in the drama is not confirmed yet. So, fans will have to wait and watch to know Park Seo Joon's choice – Korean drama or Hollywood movie? Speaking about The Marvels, filming has already begun. The movie is being directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Megan McDonnell. The Marvels is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022 in the United States.

Actress Brie Larson plays Carol Dancvers aka Captain Marvel in the movie. Apart from her, Teyonah Parris plays Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani plays the role of Kamala Khan and Ms. Marvel.

The movie is not only a sequel to 2019 movie Captain Marvel, but also a continuation of Disney+ series Ms. Marvel released in 2021. The Marvels is the 31st movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Captain Marvel had grossed $1.13 billion worldwide.