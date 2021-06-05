Watch: Park Seo Joon And IU Show Perfect Chemistry as Sparring Partners in the Movie Dream

Park Seo Joon has been cast opposite IU in the sports-comedy movie Dream. Recently, singing sensation IU and Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon took part in the script reading of the movie. Here is how both set the room on fire and proved, they have an amazing chemistry.

In behind-the-scenes video of script reading, director of the movie Lee Byung Hyun, lead actors Park Seo Joon and IU are seen introducing themselves and then the fun starts. Soon, Park Seo Joon made everyone burst out in laughter with his reading skills and comedy timing.

Dream is about a coach who helps people trying out for the Homeless World Cup, an annual international soccer event. He plays the role of Yoon Hong Dae, a professional soccer player. But he is forced to coach a ragtag team after he gets kicked out of professional soccer scene and put on disciplinary probation.

IU plays the role of Lee So Min, a producing director who constantly has to be with the Park Seo Joon-led soccer team as she is making a documentary about the team. Lee Hyun Woo will be seen as a soccer player in the movie.

Park Seo Joon Steals The Show

Script reading begins with the scene where Yoon Hong Dae has to shoot for the documentary. From the beginning Yoon Hong Dae is seen as an impatient man who keeps complaining as he feels awkward to face the camera. But Lee So Min sounds optimistic and tries to lift Yoong Hong Dae's spirits to get the filming completed as soon as possible.

Interestingly, Park Seo Joon continues complaining and production staff intervenes and clarifies, "Please don't misunderstand. All these lines are in the script" making Park Seo Joon smile brightly. But the highlight of the video is chemistry between Jung Seung Gil and Park Seo Joon. Both express such a wonderful comedy timing that the entire cast bursts out into laughter.

Just like icing on the cake, a scene where IU loses her cool and starts speaking to Park Seo Joon in an informal tone. Park Seo Joon's reaction to her informal talk again makes everyone laugh out loud.

Lee Hyun Woo, Kim Jong Soo, Ko Chang Seok, Jung Seung Gil, Yang Hyun Min, Hong Ahn Pyo, Heo Joon Seok, Lee Ha Nee, Baek Ji Won will play supporting role in the movie. Kang Ha Neul of Where The Camellia Blooms fame will make a special appearance in the movie.