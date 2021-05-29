A Lee Seung Gi Fan Uses Crazy Tactic to Urge him to Break Up with Lee Da In Over her Family's Criminal Background

Days after Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In confirmed their relationship, a fan has drawn the media and public's attention by asking the actor not to get into this relationship. The fan rented a truck to spread a message about her's family's criminal background.

The truck with a led display is spreading a message in the public that her family had ruined many families. "Do you want to destroy the career that you built in 17 years?" The fan asks Lee Seung Gi.

Another message flashing in the led display reads, "We protected you for the past 17 years. Now, you have to protect Airens (his fans)." The fan, apparently, targets Lee Da In for flaunting her wealth allegedly made from scams

What is the Fan Trying to Highlight?

Her stepfather Lee Hong Heon is facing allegations of stock manipulation. In 2014, he was sentenced to four years in prison for allegedly manipulating stock prices with false disclosures by the Seoul Southern District Court, which had also fined him a 2.5 billion.

A report on Yonhap News had claimed that Lee Hong Heon made ₩2.30 billion KRW (about $2.06 million USD) in profits by violating laws pertaining to capital markets and financial investment.

Citing this issue, the fan of Lee Seun Gi wants him to end his relationship with Lee Da In.

However, the fans come to Lee Seun Gi's rescue and unwilling to endorse the crazy fan's views. Check out the fans' reaction below: