Lee Seung-gi's Net Worth: How Much Remuneration does Lee Da in's Boyfriend Gets per Episode and How Rich is He?

Lee Seung-gi, singer, host, and actor, is one of the most popular Hallyu stars. Not just among South Koreans, he enjoys a fan following in parts of Asia and among the countries where people watch D-Drama and music.

Lee Seung-gi's Journey

Lee Seung-gi's journey in showbiz started with MBC's sitcom Nonstop 5 in 2005 in which he made a guest appearance. He officially made his acting debut with The Infamous Chil Sisters. However, the multifaceted talent got his major break with SBS' Brilliant Legacy in which he played the lead. The weekend show had enjoyed record-breaking viewership then and he won a few awards for his performance.

The success earned him a lot of good deals and endorsements. His next series My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox too won him laurels. Thereafter, no looking back for him as he continued to work in many successful shows. The King 2 Hearts, Gu Family Book, You're All Surrounded, A Korean Odyssey, and Vagabond were some of his successful TV series.

Debut in Movies and Singing Career

In 2015, the 34-year old made his debut in movies with Love Forecast. He then worked in The Princess and the Matchmaker. On the other hand, Lee Seung-gi was working on his singing career as well after making his debut with 'Because You're My Girl' from his first album The Dream of a Moth. Lee Seung-gi won several awards for this that includes Best Newcomer at Seoul Music Awards. He then delivered hit after hit

'Will You Marry Me', 'Smile Boy', which was the official 2010 FIFA World Cup commercial song in South Korea, and 'Love Taught Me to Drink' were some of his popular works as a singer.

In addition to acting and singing, Lee Seung-gi also hosted TV shows like Produce 48, Sing Again, and 2 Days & 1 Night among a few others.

Remuneration for Drama Net Worth

Since he is a highly popular name in singing and dramas, the actor gets a big fat paycheck. For one episode of a TV series, he reportedly earns 120 million won.

Lee Seung-gi, who recently announced his relationship with Lee Daa in, is not only one of the highly paid actors, but also he is one of the richest K-drama stars. His popularity has helped him to get lots of endorsements which have increased his net worth.

He has also invested in real estate and owns 'Brownstone Legend' building, worth 3.2 billion won ($3.1 million), and an expensive two-story house, worth 5.6 billion won ($5 million), located in Seongbuk-dong in Seoul.

As per the reports, Lee Seung Gi's net worth is $16 million (17 billion won).