It's a long time since What's Wrong With Secretary Kim starring Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young was aired. But the dating rumours of the actors are still abuzz, now making Park Min Young anxious. The actress spoke in detail about the dating rumours in an interview.

The reports had earlier claimed that Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young were meeting secretly and that they had even met each other abroad. The rumour was debunked by Park Seo Joon himself earlier. But similar reports kept appearing every now and then.

What did Park Min say?

In a recent interview, Park Min Young clarified that she has tried to have secret relationships, but Park Seo Joon has nothing to do with it because the actors have not met secretly anywhere post the filming of What's Wrong With Secretary Kim.

She said that she went for a trip with her mother and never met Park Seo Joon abroad. She even said if she had a secret relationship with Seo Joon, why would she upload their pictures together on Instagram. The actress further clarified that in case she has an urge to have a secret relationship, there will be no traces left behind.

Park Min Young said that the evidences presented in the reports were forced but sadly people started believing them. There is no truth to the shoes, hats or anything that was presented as evidence, she said. Park Min Young also said that she felt sad as the dating rumour of her with Park Seo Joon overshadowed the hard work and efforts of the entire crew put on the drama. She said, instead of scandal the interest should have been on the drama itself

Park gave closure to the rumours

She also said that the situation did not need an explanation but still she is clarifying as she felt apologetic towards the staff, crew and fellow actors who put in their best for the show. She said at least now after the interview she feels that she can take off the burden of indirectly bringing a negative impact on everyone that worked their best for the drama.

Giving closure to the rumours, Park Min Young said that she is not dating Park Seo Joon and the dating rumours were false. "My final say about the dating rumour? I'm not dating. I'm not dating and I'm not getting married," said the actress. What's Wrong With Secretary Kim released in 2018 is one of the most popular dramas in the Korean entertainment industry. The onscreen chemistry between Park Min Young and Park Seo Joon was much appreciated.

Currently, Park Seo Joon is busy with his ongoing drama "Itaewon Class" that is nearing its finale. The last episode will be aired on March 21. Whereas Park Min You g is busy with her drama "I Will Go To you When the Weather Is Fine," opposite Seo Kang-joon. The first episode was aired on February 24.