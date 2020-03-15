The Saturday episode of Itaewon Class (March 14) was loved by the audience as Park Sae Ro Yi (played by Park Seo Joon) and Jo Yi So (played by Kim Da Mi) seem to get together. The latest ratings soared to 14.197% nationwide and 15.168% in Seoul according to AGB Nielsen.

With only two more episodes left for the finale, Iatewon Class is in news for more than one reason. The Sweet Night single sung by BTS's V reflected Park Sae Ro Yi's emotions perfectly during the latest episode. The song is already a hit.

With major change in the plot, Park Sae Ro Yi who has been in love with So Ah (played by Kwon NaRa) despite her working for the rival company and hurting Sae Ro Yi is likely to change. Sae Ro Yi who is still in search of happiness might find himself happy in the company of Jo Yi So.

Spilling the beans on the same, it is reported that the production staff of the series said that Park Sae Ro Yi's heart is melting at last as he begins to move towards Jo Yi So. Sae Ro Yi has started to face the truth he was running away from and the next episode is likely to give an answer to the confusions of both Sae Ro Yi as well as viewers.

Itaewon Class last episode on March 21

Sweet Night is the first solo single of BTS's V. The song has received appreciation and the official release on YouTube has crossed 10 million views within a day. The song was released at 6 P.M. (KST) on March 13. Currently, the Sweet Night has topped the iTunes top songs chart in 77 countries including USA, UK, France, Canada, Italy, Brazil, Russia, Portugal, Belgium, Indonesia, Denmark, Argentina and Australia.

With this Sweet Night has become the second solo song to be in No 1 position in the chart after PSY's Gangnam Style. PSY's single had topped the chart in 86 countries. In another feat, Sweet Night is the first Korean OST (for drama) that has topped the iTunes chart in the US and the UK.