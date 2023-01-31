Park Bo Gum Joins THEBLACKLABEL; Agency Responds on his Potential Promotion as a Singer

Actor Park Bo Gum officially joined THEBLACKLABEL entertainment agency on Monday, January 30. The agency released an official statement about the actor signing a management contract. According to the firm, they are delighted to work with the actor who received lots of love and trust from the general public.

THEBLACKLABEL is home to several K-pop singers and K-drama stars, like Jeon Somi, Zion.T, and BIGBANG member Taeyang. It is currently in the process of expansion. Since the agency has a musical foundation, several speculations about the firm promoting Bo Gum's musical ability were doing the rounds.

Responding to the rumors, the entertainment company said the actor and the agency have just started with the contract. Decisions about the promotion are yet to be made.

"We have signed a management contract with Park Bo Gum, one of South Korea's leading actors and who has been receiving the love and trust of the general public while switching back and forth between the small and silver screens," the agency stated.

"We are extremely delighted to be able to work together with actor Park Bo Gum, whose global influence extends beyond Korea. As actor Park Bo Gum has a wide variety of charms and talents, we will maximize our use of THEBLACKLABEL's strengths and know-how so that he can deepen his charms in many different fields, including as an actor. We will go all out in our support [of Park Bo Gum] all over the world," the company added.

Park Bo Gum as a Singer

The actor has proven his singing ability through various musical projects and drama OSTs. His interest in singing solo albums and remake tracks helped him showcase his talent. So, his fans were curious to know if THEBLACKLABEL would play a role in promoting him as a singer.

However, the agency said, "As this is the start of the contract, we haven't yet discussed the direction of his promotions".

The actor is currently busy with his upcoming television project by screenwriter Im Sang Choon, who wrote Fight for my Way and When the Camellia Blooms. The drama, titled You Have Done Well, will be directed by Kim Won Seok of My Mister, Signal, and Misaeng fame. Bo Gum will share screen space with IU in this mini-series.