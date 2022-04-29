Park Bo Gum to Host Baeksang Arts Awards 2022; How to Watch 58th Annual Ceremony Online?

It's confirmed! Park Bo Gum is hosting the Baeksang Arts Awards 2022. His agency, Blossom Entertainment, shared the news with his fans on Friday through an official statement. The agency said it would be his first activity after getting discharged from the military service. So, the fans are excited to watch the star-studded award ceremony, held in the first week of May.

Record of Youth actor will complete two years of his mandatory military service on Saturday, April 30. A week after his discharge, he will greet his fans through the 58th annual award ceremony as the host. The event will be held on May 6 with a live broadcast via JTBC from 7.45 pm KST.

The organizers offered the hosting role to Bo Gum immediately after they decided on the date and venue of the event. He accepted the offer recently and shared the news with his fans by releasing an official statement through his agency.

Park Bo Gum as Baeksang Arts Awards' Host

"Actor Park Bo Gum is about to be discharged from the military, and he is planning to greet [fans through the Baeksang Arts Awards as his first activity after his discharge," the agency stated.

The Encounter actor is hosting the Baeksang Arts Awards for the fourth time. Before getting enlisted in the military, he was the MC of the glam event for three consecutive years with Bae Suzy and Shin Dong Yup. This year he is hosting the show with Suzy and Dong Yup. Last year, he could not join the MC lineup because of his mandatory military service. Bo Gum joined the military on August 31, 2020, and will get discharged on April 30, 2022.

How to Watch Baeksang Arts Awards 2022?

Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 is taking place with a live broadcast from the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province on May 6 at 7.45 pm KST. The event will be telecast live on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4.