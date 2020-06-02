Park Bo Gum is likely to enlist for mandatory military service this year. His agency Blossom Entertainment confirmed that he recently attended an interview for the navy band. The results are not out yet, but if selected, the Encounter star will have to stop his filming activities and serve 20 months' mandatory service.

According to Blossom Entertainment, Park Bo Gum attended an interview at the Korean Navy's culture and promotion branch on June 1. His agency clarified that the news did not spread as he did everything quietly. "Though there may be much that you are curious about, the situation will change depending on the result, so please understand that it's difficult to disclose any details at the moment," said the agency.

Results to be Out on June 26

The results of the interview will be out on June 26 and Bo Gum will enlist on August 31, if accepted. It is said that he particularly opted for the navy band. During auditions, Bo Gum is said to have shown his piano skills and vocal ability.

It is said that Bo Gum's father was also a former marine. Bo Gum was always interested in music and wanted to make a career out of it. He quit swimming and started pursuing music from his sophomore year. He started sending his work to different places and received an answer from agency SidusHQ. However, they approached Bo Gum as an actor and not a musician. That is how he turned out to be an actor even before making an entry into filmdom as a musician.

If accepted, the navy band will be a good change for Bo Gum to do what he loves the most. Once enlisted, he will have to train for six weeks and then serve the navy till April 2022.

Bo Gum's Upcoming Projects

Currently, Park Bo Gum is simultaneously shooting for the movie Wonderland and tvN drama A Record of Youth. He is acting opposite Park So Dam in the drama. Byeon Woo-seok also plays a major role in A Record of Youth.

Bo Gum's movie Seo Bok is scheduled to premiere this year. The movie, also starring Gong Yoo of Goblin fame, is an action thriller with the plot revolving around the world's first human clone named Seo Bok and the mystery of uncovering the secret to eternal life.

After completion of these projects, the Love in the Moonlight star does not have anything else on his hands. It looks like he had planned for enlistment and will complete his shooting schedules before the end of August; so, in case he is accepted, he can enlist right away.

The last project of Park Bo Gum was Encounter opposite Song Hye Kyo. After that he appeared in a cameo role in the recently concluded Park Seo Joon starrer drama Itaewon Class.