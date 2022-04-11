Baeksang Arts Awards 2022: Date, Time, Nomination List, Live Stream Details, and More

Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 will be held with a live broadcast from the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province on May 6 at 7.45 pm KST. The event will be telecast live on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4.
The nominees for this year were announced on Monday with the date, time, and live stream details. A total of 60 industry experts selected the nominees for the 58th annual Baeksang Arts Awards. The films and dramas released or aired between April 12, 2021, and March 31, 2022, were considered for nomination.
The nomination list includes Kim Tae Ri, Kim Nam Gil, Kim Hye Soo, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Sae Young, Han So Hwee, Jung Hae In, Junho, Park Eun Bin, and Siwan for the television session. In the film category, Kim Yun Seok, Sol Kyung Gu, Lee Sun Gyun, Jung Woo, Choi Min Sik, Go Doo Shim, Park So Dam, YoonA, Lee Hye Young, and Jeon Jong Seo were nominated.
The Other details of the annual award ceremony, including the hosts, performers, presenters, and theme, would be revealed by the organizers in the upcoming days.
Here is the Complete Nomination List:
Best Drama
- D.P.
- Twenty Five, Twenty One
- Squid Game
- The Red Sleeve
- Political Fever
Best Variety Show
- Shooting Stars
- Single's Inferno
- Street Woman Fighter
- You Quiz on the Block
- EXchange
Best Educational Show
- Great Minds
- The Story of the Day Biting the Tail
- Documentary Insight National Team
- My Golden Kids
- Kiss the Universe
Best Actor
- Kim Nam Gil â€“ Through the Darkness
- Lee Jung Jae â€“ Squid Game
- Lee Junho â€“ The Red Sleeve
- Im Siwan â€“ Tracer
- Jung Hae In â€“ D.P.
Best Actress
- Kim Tae Ri â€“ Twenty Five, Twenty One
- Kim Hye Soo â€“ Juvenile Justice
- Park Eun Bin â€“ The King's Affection
- Lee Se Young â€“ The Red Sleeve
- Han So Hee â€“ My Name
Best Supporting Actor
- Lee Deok Hwa â€“ The Red Sleeve
- Lee Hak Joo â€“ Political Fever
- Lee Hyun Wook â€“ Mine
- Cho Hyun Chul â€“ D.P.
- Heo Sung Tae â€“ Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress
- Kang Mal Geum â€“ Thirty-Nine
- Kim Shin Rok â€“ Hellbound
- Kim Joo Ryung â€“ Squid Game
- Ok Ja Yeon â€“ Mine
- Jang Hye Jin â€“ The Red Sleeve
Best New Actor
- Goo Kyo Hwan â€“ D.P.
- Shin Seung Ho â€“ D.P.
- Yoo In Soo â€“ All of Us Are Dead
- Choi Hyun Wook â€“ Twenty Five, Twenty One
- Tang Joon Sang â€“ Racket Boys
Best New Actress
- Kim Hye Joon â€“ Inspector Koo
- Lee Yeon â€“ Juvenile Justice
- Lee Yoo Mi â€“ All of Us Are Dead
- Jung Ho Yeon â€“ Squid Game
- Cho Yi Hyun â€“ All of Us Are Dead
Best Male Entertainer
- Kim Gura
- Moon Se Yoon
- Lee Yong Jin
- Jo Se Ho
- Key
Best Female Entertainer
- Song Eun Yi
- Mijoo
- Lee Eun Ji
- Joo Hyun Young
- Hong Jin Kyung
Best Film
- The Miracle
- Escape from Mogadishu
- Sewing Sisters
- Romance Without Love
- King Maker
Best Actor
- Kim Yun Seok â€“ Escape from Mogadishu
- Sol Kyung Gu â€“ King Maker
- Lee Sun Gyun â€“ King Maker
- Jung Woo â€“ Hot Blooded
- Choi Min Sik â€“ In Our Prime
Best Actress
- Go Doo Shim â€“ Everglow
- Park So Dam â€“ Special Delivery
- Lee Hye Young â€“ In Front of Your Face
- YoonA â€“ The Miracle
- Jeon Jong Seo â€“ Romance Without Love
Best Supporting Actor
- Goo Kyo Hwan â€“ Escape from Mogadishu
- Park Yong Woo â€“ Spiritwalker
- Sung Yoo Bin â€“ Perhaps Love
- Jo Woo Jin â€“ King Maker
- Heo Joon Ho â€“ Escape from Mogadishu
Best Supporting Actress
- Kim So Jin â€“ Escape from Mogadishu
- Kim Jae Hwa â€“ Escape from Mogadishu
- Shim Dal Gi â€“ Snowball
- Oh Na Ra â€“ Perhaps Love
- Lee Soo Kyung â€“ The Miracle
Best New Actor
- Kim Dong Hwi â€“ In Our Prime
- Kim Jae Bum â€“ Hostage: Missing Celebrity
- Mu Jin Sung â€“ Perhaps Love
- Lee Hong Nae â€“ Hot Blooded
- Jung Jae Kwang â€“ Not Out
Best New Actress
- Gong Seung Yeon â€“ Aloners
- Minah â€“ Snowball
- Seohyun â€“ Love and Leashes
- Lee Yoo Mi â€“ Young Adult Matters
- Choi Sung Eun â€“ Ten Months