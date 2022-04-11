Baeksang Arts Awards 2022: Date, Time, Nomination List, Live Stream Details, and More

Baeksang Arts Awards 2022 will be held with a live broadcast from the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province on May 6 at 7.45 pm KST. The event will be telecast live on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4.

The nominees for this year were announced on Monday with the date, time, and live stream details. A total of 60 industry experts selected the nominees for the 58th annual Baeksang Arts Awards. The films and dramas released or aired between April 12, 2021, and March 31, 2022, were considered for nomination.

The nomination list includes Kim Tae Ri, Kim Nam Gil, Kim Hye Soo, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Sae Young, Han So Hwee, Jung Hae In, Junho, Park Eun Bin, and Siwan for the television session. In the film category, Kim Yun Seok, Sol Kyung Gu, Lee Sun Gyun, Jung Woo, Choi Min Sik, Go Doo Shim, Park So Dam, YoonA, Lee Hye Young, and Jeon Jong Seo were nominated.

The Other details of the annual award ceremony, including the hosts, performers, presenters, and theme, would be revealed by the organizers in the upcoming days.

Here is the Complete Nomination List:

Best Drama

D.P.

Twenty Five, Twenty One

Squid Game

The Red Sleeve

Political Fever

Best Variety Show

Shooting Stars

Single's Inferno

Street Woman Fighter

You Quiz on the Block

EXchange

Best Educational Show

Great Minds

The Story of the Day Biting the Tail

Documentary Insight National Team

My Golden Kids

Kiss the Universe

Best Actor

Kim Nam Gil â€“ Through the Darkness

Lee Jung Jae â€“ Squid Game

Lee Junho â€“ The Red Sleeve

Im Siwan â€“ Tracer

Jung Hae In â€“ D.P.

Best Actress

Kim Tae Ri â€“ Twenty Five, Twenty One

Kim Hye Soo â€“ Juvenile Justice

Park Eun Bin â€“ The King's Affection

Lee Se Young â€“ The Red Sleeve

Han So Hee â€“ My Name

Best Supporting Actor

Lee Deok Hwa â€“ The Red Sleeve

Lee Hak Joo â€“ Political Fever

Lee Hyun Wook â€“ Mine

Cho Hyun Chul â€“ D.P.

Heo Sung Tae â€“ Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress

Kang Mal Geum â€“ Thirty-Nine

Kim Shin Rok â€“ Hellbound

Kim Joo Ryung â€“ Squid Game

Ok Ja Yeon â€“ Mine

Jang Hye Jin â€“ The Red Sleeve

Best New Actor

Goo Kyo Hwan â€“ D.P.

Shin Seung Ho â€“ D.P.

Yoo In Soo â€“ All of Us Are Dead

Choi Hyun Wook â€“ Twenty Five, Twenty One

Tang Joon Sang â€“ Racket Boys

Best New Actress

Kim Hye Joon â€“ Inspector Koo

Lee Yeon â€“ Juvenile Justice

Lee Yoo Mi â€“ All of Us Are Dead

Jung Ho Yeon â€“ Squid Game

Cho Yi Hyun â€“ All of Us Are Dead

Best Male Entertainer

Kim Gura

Moon Se Yoon

Lee Yong Jin

Jo Se Ho

Key

Best Female Entertainer

Song Eun Yi

Mijoo

Lee Eun Ji

Joo Hyun Young

Hong Jin Kyung

Best Film

The Miracle

Escape from Mogadishu

Sewing Sisters

Romance Without Love

King Maker

Best Actor

Kim Yun Seok â€“ Escape from Mogadishu

Sol Kyung Gu â€“ King Maker

Lee Sun Gyun â€“ King Maker

Jung Woo â€“ Hot Blooded

Choi Min Sik â€“ In Our Prime

Best Actress

Go Doo Shim â€“ Everglow

Park So Dam â€“ Special Delivery

Lee Hye Young â€“ In Front of Your Face

YoonA â€“ The Miracle

Jeon Jong Seo â€“ Romance Without Love

Best Supporting Actor

Goo Kyo Hwan â€“ Escape from Mogadishu

Park Yong Woo â€“ Spiritwalker

Sung Yoo Bin â€“ Perhaps Love

Jo Woo Jin â€“ King Maker

Heo Joon Ho â€“ Escape from Mogadishu

Best Supporting Actress

Kim So Jin â€“ Escape from Mogadishu

Kim Jae Hwa â€“ Escape from Mogadishu

Shim Dal Gi â€“ Snowball

Oh Na Ra â€“ Perhaps Love

Lee Soo Kyung â€“ The Miracle

Best New Actor

Kim Dong Hwi â€“ In Our Prime

Kim Jae Bum â€“ Hostage: Missing Celebrity

Mu Jin Sung â€“ Perhaps Love

Lee Hong Nae â€“ Hot Blooded

Jung Jae Kwang â€“ Not Out

Best New Actress