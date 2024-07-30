Who Is Amy Wilson-Hardy? British Rugby Star Withdraws from Paris Olympics 2024 on 'Medical Grounds' Amid Probe Into Alleged Racist Message

Team GB rugby sevens player Amy Wilson-Hardy has withdrawn from the Olympic Games amid an investigation into an alleged racist message. The British Olympic Association has launched an investigation into an alleged message Wilson-Hardy posted in a WhatsApp conversation, which was subsequently shared on Instagram.

Wilson-Hardy had featured in Team GB's 17-7 quarter-final loss to the United States on Monday. The 32-year-old has now withdrawn from the placement matches at the Games, with the BOA citing "medical grounds." She will reportedly not feature in the Olympics 2024 anymore. She was replaced by Abi Burton, who played in Britain's 19-15 loss to China in their 5-8 placement match on Tuesday afternoon.

Withdrawal Amid Racism Row

"The British Olympic Association has confirmed that Amy Wilson Hardy has been withdrawn on medical grounds from the rugby sevens placement matches and will be replaced by Tokyo 2020 Olympian Abi Burton," a BOA statement read.

Daily Mail was the first to report on Monday that the BOA is investigating the post. Officials are examining a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation allegedly involving Team GB and England forward Wilson-Hardy and an unnamed third party.

The screenshot shows a picture of Wilson-Hardy, seemingly wearing a dark-coloured facemask. The third party comments, "genuine chocolate face," to which Wilson-Hardy allegedly responds, "Thought I'd have a better chance with the blacks."

The image was posted on Instagram along with the caption: "A little black face racism by @teamgb Rugby 7's @amywilsonhardy even joking she'll have a better chance with the blacks."

In Troubled Waters

In an earlier statement, a BOA spokesperson said: "The British Olympic Association has been made aware of an image published on a social media platform and is investigating the matter."

Wilson-Hardy, who debuted for England in 2013, started in today's 26-17 win against South Africa and then played in their 17-7 quarter-final loss to the United States in the evening.

Hailing from West Sussex, she won a bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, was part of the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup squad, and holds an engineering degree from Bath University.

Wilson-Hardy has earned 10 caps for England and has scored 40 points.

