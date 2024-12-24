Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized With Fever after Suffering from Dehydration

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized on Monday afternoon at a Washington, D.C., medical center after experiencing a fever. Angel Urena, who previously served as Clinton's deputy chief of staff, shared on X that the former president was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital but is doing "fine."

"President Clinton was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever," Ureña wrote in an X post. "He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving." Clinton reportedly was suffering from dehydration. Urena said that Clinton hopes to be home and out of the hospital in time for Christmas.

Clinton Unwell

A source close to the former president told NBC News that the situation is "not urgent" and that Clinton is "awake and alert." Since leaving the White House in January 2001 after serving two terms as president, Clinton has dealt with various health issues.

In 2021, he was hospitalized in California due to a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream. He was discharged roughly a week after receiving treatment.

In 2004, Clinton underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery, followed by a procedure to clear a blocked artery six years later.

Recently, he has been in the public eye promoting his latest memoir, Citizen, and actively campaigning for Kamala Harris.

In his memoir, Clinton expresses frustration over being questioned about his past relationship with former intern Monica Lewinsky and acknowledges that he never personally apologized to her.

Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives in 1998 after it was revealed he had lied about a sexual relationship with the then-22-year-old. He reflects on a 2018 interview on NBC's Today Show, admitting he was "caught off guard" by questions related to the scandal.

Memoir in Focus

Earlier this month, Clinton said he was open to discussing a potential pardon for his wife, Hillary Clinton, with President Joe Biden, should President-elect Donald Trump attempt legal action against her.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump heavily criticized Hillary Clinton, and his FBI nominee, Kash Patel, has suggested that she may have committed crimes as the former secretary of state.

"Lock her up" was a frequent chant among Trump supporters directed at Hillary Clinton. The president-elect also pledged to seek retribution against individuals he considers his political adversaries.

During an appearance on ABC's The View, Clinton dismissed the idea of his wife being targeted as a "fool's errand."

"If Kash Patel is determined to make one up, he could do it, but I think if President Biden wanted to talk to me about that, I will talk to him about it," the former president said.

However, Clinton acknowledged that he might not be the ideal person to discuss pardons. His presidency stirred major controversy when he granted a pardon to billionaire Marc Rich, who had been a fugitive for years, accused of fraud, illegal oil trading, and evading over $48 million in taxes.