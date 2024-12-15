Hannah Kobayashi Breaks Her Silence after Being Spotted in Mexico as Family Says She Has No Plans to Return

Hannah Kobayashi has told her family that she does not want to go back to Hawaii after being located safely earlier this week. On Wednesday, Kobayashi, 31, reached out to her relatives, reassuring them that she was fine after vanishing from Los Angeles International Airport in November.

Her sister Sydni has now issued a statement aimed to make clear any misunderstandings surrounding her sister's disappearance and return. In her statement, Sydni also described the emotional toll the family endured as they were thrust into the spotlight amid her disappearance. The search for Hannah was challenging for the family, as different members had varying views on how to handle the situation.

Happy in Mexico

Sydni said in a statement, "At this time, my mother and I have not physically seen Hannah. We do not have actual proof of where she is, other than that she is somewhere in Mexico.

"We have only spoken to her over the phone, and she was allegedly found safe with Larie [her aunt], but at this time, she does not wish to return to us."

The search for Hannah was particularly difficult for her family, as some members disagreed on how to navigate the challenging period.

Her father, Ryan, also took his own life after a 13-day search for her. He was found dead on November 25 after jumping from a parking garage in Los Angeles.

Tensions also arose between Sydni's aunt, Larie Pidgeon, and her sister over media appearances and disagreements about a GoFundMe campaign set up to help in finding Hannah.

"Larie, a self-proclaimed social media influencer, immediately began participating in multiple interviews and became the self-appointed point of contact for the media. Despite my mother and I not being in support of this, it still happened.

"There were many occasions when my mother and I requested that Larie respect our feelings and tone down her posts and interviews. Our priority was finding Hannah, not creating a media circus," she wrote.

During the search, Sydni criticized Larie Pidgeon for her statements made to the media. "It's really unfortunate when you have to question family," she told NewsNation. "The fact that she has gone rogue and wants to disconnect from [our effort], that's on her."

"I will do whatever I can to protect our family at this point and do whatever I can to still find my sister," Sydni continued.

"And I no longer want to have any connection with the confusion that I feel like she's caused since this case started with my sister."

Tension Within Family

It remains unclear what specific remarks by Pidgeon caused disagreement among other family members. However, the concerned aunt told the New York Post that her niece was "throwing her under the bus" because she wanted to stay in the spotlight.

"They want to be the face," Pidgeon said of her extended family. "They want to be the whole thing... It's really sad."

However, the family has faced criticism for allegedly being dishonest about Hannah's situation and for benefiting financially from the GoFundMe campaign established to support the search efforts.

Sydni said: "My mother and I have remained completely transparent and have not misled or taken advantage of anyone. While the GoFundMe lists my mother as the beneficiary, we have kept all the receipts to show where the funds have been used: for the search for my sister.

"When my father suddenly passed away, I added funeral expenses and arrangements to the campaign as next of kin."

Kobayashi was first reported missing on November 11 after she failed to board her connecting flight from Los Angeles to New York. Following weeks of searching, the LAPD revealed on Monday that the 30-year-old had "knowingly" crossed the border into Mexico on November 12.

According to the Daily Mail, Kobayashi had boarded the flight with her new Green Card husband, Argentinian Alan Cacace, in an attempt to deceive immigration officials into believing their marriage was legitimate.

Adding to the complexity, her ex-boyfriend, Amun Miranda, and his own Green Card wife, Marianne—who happened to be Cacace's girlfriend—were also on the same flight.

This elaborate arrangement was reportedly made possible after Cacace paid Kobayashi $15,000, promising another payment once the necessary immigration documents were secured.

The plan for their fake marriage had been in motion since they tied the knot in October. Cacace believed that photos of himself and Kobayashi sightseeing in New York City would convince immigration officials that their union was genuine.

Photos from their wedding ceremony were even shown to Kobayashi's colleagues at Up 'N Smoke, the Maui smoke shop where she worked.

"There was no secret," Desiree, a co-worker told the Daily Mail. "She told us about her plans."

Kobayashi and her family now hope they can finally get those answers from her in person.