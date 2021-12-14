Chilling Video Shows Man Confessing to Murdering His Ex-Girlfriend on Facebook Live before Killing His Ex-Wife and Himself [WATCH]

A Maryland man killed his ex-wife in Baltimore and then his ex-girlfriend and confessed to his crime on Facebook Live before turning the gun on himself, according to police. Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, murdered his ex-girlfriend, Tara Labang on Saturday afternoon outside the Columbia apartment building of his ex-wife, Wendy Natalie Black.

He then went and killed his ex-wife and finally killed himself, in what police say was a horrifying murder-suicide over child custody. Police found Black girlfriend's body outside the house, while his wife and his body were found inside the apartment.

Everything Gone Wrong

According to police, Black in the chilling Facebook Live video clip said that he had just killed his ex-girlfriend and that his ex-wife was about to die soon and then he would kill himself before entering his ex-wife's apartment and pumping bullets in her body. Black then killed himself.

The frightening footage was re-posted to Twitter by a woman who said she was friends with the gunman, the Baltimore Sun reported.

"I just did something crazy, man," Balck says on the video. "I just shot my ex-girlfriend in the head, yo. Um, felt like a dream. I never thought I would be that guy."

"The person that really started my depression and all of this is my ex-wife," Black continued in the short video clip. "So, she next. And then I'm going to do myself, too. But I just wanted to say this to people: Don't play with people's emotions, man. Don't lie on these men."

What's more shocking is while the video is on Black's ex-wife Wendy is seen coming to the doorway without any idea what is going to happen next. Black with a flat face says, "Oh, here's my ex-wife right now," before the video abruptly cuts. Understandably, Black commits the crime just second after that.

Horrifying Deaths

Police later recover all the three bodies. Officers were able to locate Blacks' two young children unharmed in his car, outside the apartment complex where the second incident occurred. The children reportedly did not witness the incident.

Although police haven't spoken anything about the exact motive behind the horrific double murders and suicide, Black hints at ongoing family dispute and fight over child custody. Black said he was distraught over child custody issues with both women, saying "sh*t has been real crazy," and that he couldn't go to prison.

"Investigators believe Rajaee Black came to Columbia after having just committed a domestic homicide a short time earlier in Baltimore," Howard County police said in a statement.

"This is a terrible, terrible tragedy," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters near the crime scene. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of these victims."

Labang was aged 41, while Wendy was 42 years old. Although Black and Wendy's bodies were identified on Sunday police identified Labang's body only on Monday morning.

A neighbor who didn't want to be identified said that her Ring doorbell camera recorded sound of six gunshots during the attack. Cops then learned about the Facebook video in which Black described his intent to commit another slaying and notified Howard County cops immediately, according to the Sun.

According to court records obtained by the Baltimore Sun, Black and Wendy had been mired in a custody battle dating back to 2018. Howard County police confirmed Black had a relationship with both women and he posted about working as a nurse anesthetist on his Facebook page, according to the newspaper.

Wendy and Labang also worked as certified registered nurse anesthetists. Wendy was an employee at Howard County General Hospital for nearly five years, while Black was a nurse anesthetist at the US Department of Veterans Affairs.