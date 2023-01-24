Pamela Anderson Claims Tim Allen Flashed Penis at Her on the Set of 'Home Improvement'; Actor Denies Claims

Pamela Anderson has claimed that her so-star Tim Allen flashed his penis on the set of "Home Improvement" more than 30 years ago. Anderson, 59, has made the shocking allegation in her forthcoming memoir Love, Pamela. However, Allen, 69, the star of the show has denied the claims.

Anderson alleges that the unsettling encounter with Allen took place in 1991 when she was just 23 years old. Anderson had one of her earlier roles on the show as Lisa the Tool Girl, according to a report in Variety. It is not known if Allen really flashed his penis at Anderson, but it seems a lot of bombshell revelations can be expected once the memoir hits the stands.

Shocking Allegations

Anderson claimed that the incident happened on the set of Home Improvement in 1991 when she was 23 years old and he was 37 years old in an excerpt from her upcoming biography that the outlet had obtained and published.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly â€” completely naked underneath," she alleged in her memoir "Love, Pamela," the excerpt reads according to Variety.

"He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably," she continued.

Anderson enjoyed a successful modeling career for Playboy after making her debut on the magazine's October 1989 cover before the infamous sex tape with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, 60, was leaked to the world.

Anderson had a total of 22 appearances on the show in its first and second seasons between 1991 and 1992, with his final one coming in the sixth season of the show in 1997. She quit the show after enjoying enormous career success as C.J. Parker on the popular television show Baywatch.

Allen himself took part in a variety of other projects following the popularity of Home Improvement. He went on to star in Last Man Standing, another enduring television series, and he also provided the voice of Buzz Lightyear for the Toy Story film series.

Complete Denial

While Anderson's allegation will reach a broader audience once the memoir releases Allen has already denied claims that he flashed his genitals to her more than 30 years ago. "I would never do such a thing," Allen told Variety on Sunday, stressing that the incident Anderson mentions "never happened."

Anderson is also expected to address The Hulu series "Pam & Tommy," which stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan and is centered on the leak of the couple's sex tape, in her autobiography.

Additionally, Anderson plans to recreate the tale in her own words for a future Netflix documentary.

She claimed in a trailer for the documentary that recalling the year 1996, when her sex tape with Lee was made public, had left her feeling "sick."

"I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it's all coming up again, I feel sick," she says in th

e two-minute-long trailer for "Pamela: A Love Story," which releases on January 31.

Earlier on Wednesday, a recent edition of People revealed a passage from the memoir in which Anderson discusses her turbulent relationship with Tommy.

The blonde bombshell and Motley Crue drummer got married in 1995 despite barely knowing one another for a total of four days. "We just wanted to have babies and be together forever,' she had written in the excerpt.

"My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love," The former couple is parents to two children, Dylan, 25, and Brandon, 26, together.

Toward the end of their marriage, Tommy had been arrested for "spousal abuse" and had spent six months in a Los Angeles County Jail.

She described how the drummer "twisted her arm" as she was holding their kid Dylan in the incident that had prompted her to call the police.

"Tommy ripped Brandon off me and threw me and Dylan into a wall,' she penned in the memoir, adding that, 'Our hell began."

Later that same year, Anderson and Lee's divorce was finalized, which she wrote, "was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life. I was crushed. I still couldn't believe that the person I loved the most was capable of what had happened that night."

Her memoir and the Netflix documentary will premiere on the same day, January 31.