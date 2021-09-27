UPDATE: Pakistan Ex-Minister Mohammad Zubair Responds to Alleged Sex Tape That Went Viral

After a scandalous video went viral on new-age media, senior PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair has denied his involvement stating that it is a "fake and doctored" video.

Mohammad Zubair Shoots Down Speculations

The controversial clip doing the rounds purportedly showed Mohammad Zubair engaging in a sex act with an unidentified woman. In his first reaction to the controversy, the former governor tweeted: "This is no politics. In fact a new low !! By launching a fake & doctored video against me. Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act. I have served my country with honesty,integrity & commitment. Will continue to raise my voice for betterment of Pakistan. [sic]"

The PML-N leader, who is the elder brother of Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives, had come under attack from netizens after the clip went viral. In fact, people started expressing their views using the hash tag - #ZubairUmar. The issue topped the list of trending topics on the social media site.

Many asked whether the person in the video is Zubair or someone else. Many raised doubts it can be a morphed video released by his rivals to tarnish his image.

Before it became a hot topic of debate, journalist Mansoor Ali Khan tweeted, "A 'compromising' video of a senior politician has just been released. New scandal about to start. [sic]"

Later, the journalist claimed that the minister denied his involvement. He added, "I have talked to the concerned person and he says its doctored and fake."

