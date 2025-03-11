Pakistan Train Hijack: Baloch Militants Take 450 Passengers Hostage, Kill 6 Soldiers as They Threaten to Execute All Captives

Armed militants have taken 450 passengers hostages and wounded the train driver in what officials have described as a "terrorist attack" in Pakistan's restive southwestern Balochistan province. The separatist group, Baloch Liberation Army, has issued a chilling warning that it will execute all the captives if Pakistani authorities try to interfere.

"Over 450 passengers on board are being held hostage at gunpoint," said Muhammad Kashif, a senior railway official in Quetta, the provincial capital, while speaking to reporters. According to police and railway officials, the train got trapped inside a tunnel after it was attacked by by the gunmen, during which it came under fire, leaving the driver seriously wounded.

An Entire Train Hijacked

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) issued a statement taking responsibility for the hijacking, claiming that six military personnel were killed in the exchange of gunfire. The group said that they had captured hostages from the train, including members of the security forces, though the exact number of those in their custody remains unclear.

"During this operation, BLA fighters have released women, children, and Baloch passengers, ensuring that all remaining hostages are serving personnel of the occupying forces," the group said in a statement.

Railway officials told local media that there no contact has been established with the 450 passengers and crew members aboard the nine-coach train.

The Jaffar Express was traveling from Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it came under gunfire, according to officials.

A representative of the Balochistan government described the incident as a terrorist attack and said that an investigation is currently in progress. The spokesperson said that there were reports of intense gunfire targeting the railway and noted that the region's rugged terrain has made it challenging for authorities to access the site.

He further said that a relief train has been sent to the location, and security forces are actively operating in the area.

A senior police official from the region reported that "the train remains suck just before a tunnel, surrounded by mountains."

Challenge for Authorities to Access Train

The location where the train is halted is a hilly area, providing militants with natural hideouts and making it easier for them to plan attacks. A state of emergency has been declared at Sibi Hospital, and ambulances have been dispatched to the site of the attack.

The exact number of hostages taken remains unconfirmed by both railway and local government authorities.

Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, condemned the assault, saying that the government would not show leniency toward "beasts who open fire on innocent passengers."

According to government official Rind, emergency measures have been implemented in Balochistan to address the crisis.

Trains operating in Balochistan are typically accompanied by security personnel, as separatist militants have previously launched deadly attacks on trains and security forces in the province.

Balochistan has long been plagued by an insurgency led by separatist militant groups that frequently target the government, military, and Chinese investments. These groups are pushing for a greater share of the province's resources.

Despite being Pakistan's largest province in terms of land area, Balochistan remains the least populated. It is home to the country's ethnic Baloch minority, who claim they suffer from systemic discrimination and economic exploitation by the central government.

The BLA, the largest of several insurgent groups in the region, has been waging a long-standing conflict against the Pakistani government, claiming that Balochistan's vast gas and mineral wealth is unfairly controlled by authorities in Islamabad. The group seeks full independence for the province.