TikTok star Ayesha Akram, who was molested by 400+ men on Pakistan's Independence Day on 14 August, is targeted by a section of netizens accusing her of defaming her motherland and pulling off a publicity stunt. People on Twitter have created multiple trends to express their anguish against her even as the investigation over the incident is on. Thus exposing the prevalent victim-blaming culture in the patriarchal society.

At Least 5 Hashtags Trending

Pakistanis are slamming her using at least five hashtags: #awayeshaakram, #lahoreincident, #PakistaniSafeforEveryone, #YasirShami and #minarepakistanincident. Netizens are verbally attacking her stating that she has shamed the country for her personal gains. As per their theory, she had the Independence Day meeting with fans and had enough time to escape from the place when the situation was losing out of control.

However, Ayesha Akram choose to stay in the same place sensing that the controversy would help her to hit national and international headlines, thereby increasing her followers on social media, the netizens accuse the victim. A speculative report on The Pakistan Frontier has given credence to their theory and intensify their attack on social media.

In addition to her, journalists Yasir Shami, Iqrar ul Hassan Syed of ARY news are criticised for joining hands with her to give extensive publicity before it was picked up by the international media.

Check Out Netizens' Reaction Comments

Muhammad Idrees KhanFlag of Pakistan: #ayeshaakram harassment might be a scripted stories, due to recent developments in case.Such scripted stories divert the focus from real harassment issues & provide license to victim blamers to be sympathetic towards harassers,until the truth unveils. #lahoreincident

#ayeshaakram harassment case turning in to a controversy, She has stopped SHO from further investigation to the case(ARY) , The house where

@iqrarulhassan condole her, was not her house,as claimed by #IqrarulHassan , but the studio of #YasirShami .

Husn.E.QudratWoman health worker: In terms of safety and equality, Pakistan is ranked as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's was slammed by human rights groups after he blamed victims for rape.

@HusnHere After her video at Minar E Pakistan went viral, she realized that this matter has become a national trend and asked everyone to support her, but before her video went viral, she was not showing any concern in this regard.

Everything was planned to get fameNauseated face

#lahoreincident

The Incident Explained

The TikToker was filming a video with her friends on 14 August at Greater Iqbal Park when a large group of men of all ages attacked her. Multiple reports claimed that it was a mob comprising of at least 300-400 people who molested her before ripping her clothes off.

The mob was being accused of stealing Rs 15,000 and a cellphone that belonged to her companions.

Reacting to the incident, Ayesha Akram claimed that she was neither wearing indecent dress nor she has done vulgar video. Yet she was molested in public. "Why was this done? I never did anything wrong to anyone. No one even knew me. Is this my punishment for being a daughter of Pakistan?" she questioned in an interview.

The cops registered the case against 400 unidentified men 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The cops have now arrested 10 people in connection with the case.