Female TikToker Molested by Pakistani Mob Breaks Silence: I Didn't Wear Vulgar Clothes Nor Made Vulgar Video

The victim of mob violence at Minar-e-Pakistan has broken her silence over the incident which occurred on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. She has explained about her 2.30-hour ordeal which triggered widespread criticism as the video clips of 400+ men molesting and assaulting her went viral.

Giving her account of the incident in an interview with Daily Pakistan, the victim said that a few people approached her for selfies that eventually put her in an uncomfortable situation as she was soon mobbed by a large group of men and treated her like a "toy".

Every Part of the Body Touched and Bruised

"If a woman is not safe in her Pakistan, in her own city, then she is safe no where," Geo TV quotes the TikToker as saying in the interview. The victim claims that every part of the body was touched and bruised by the molesters.

Normally, such incidents occur when the men find the women wearing revealing or "objectionable" outfits, but in this case, the female TikToker was molested despite wearing attires that are considered "decent" by the patriarchal society.

Independence Day Special Dress Stripped

"I did not wear any vulgar clothes. I have never worn such clothes or made vulgar videos. I was in a proper dress. I had got a new one stitched for August 14," the victim cries as she explains. Her clothes were stripped before she realized what was happening around her.

The shocking part of the story was that the law enforcement agency did not turn up despite multiple during the incident which reportedly occurred around 6.30 pm and 9.30 pm on 14 August. "Why was this done? I never did anything wrong to anyone. No one even knew me. Is this my punishment for being a daughter of Pakistan?" she questions.

The TikToker has demanded that the culprits are brought to book and she is willing to identify them in the court.

Shocking Visuals

The visuals of the TikToker being assaulted by a mob in Pakistan went viral on Twitter when the stories of atrocities against women were emerging from Taliban, which returned to power in Afghanistan after defeating Afghan Army recently.

The TikToker was filming a video with her friends on 14 August at Greater Iqbal Park when a large group of men of all ages attacked her. Multiple reports claimed that it was a mob comprising of at least 300-400 people who molested her before ripping her clothes off.

The mob was being accused of stealing Rs 15,000 and a cellphone that belonged to her companions.

The cops have registered the case against 400 unidentified men 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code, reports stated.