Not in Taliban, A Female TikToker Molested, Dress Ripped Off, Assaulted in Pakistan; 400 People Booked

The visuals of a female TikToker being assaulted by a mob in Pakistan have gone viral on Twitter and garnered widespread criticism. The incident occurred when the stories of atrocities against women are emerging from the Taliban, which returned to power in Afghanistan after defeating Afghan Army recently.

When and Where the Shameful Incident Occurred?

As per the reports in Pakistani media, the TikToker was filming a video with her friends on 14 August at Greater Iqbal Park when a large group of men of all ages attacked her. Multiple reports claim that it was a mob comprising of at least 300 people who molested her before ripping her clothes off.

In her complaint with the Lahore police, the victim alleged that she was thrown into the air by the unidentified men and her ornaments like rings and earrings were stolen. The mob is also being accused of stealing Rs 15,000 and a cellphone that belonged to her companions.

Case Filed

The cops have now filed the case against 400 unidentified men 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code, reports state.

The Lahore police are reportedly analysing the clips and looking out for available CCTV footages to bring the culprits to book.

Politicians, Celebs Slam the Incident

Condemning the incident, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP Chairman, tweeted, "The assault of a young women by a mob at #minarepakistan should shame every Pakistani. It speaks to a rot in our society. Those responsible must be brought to justice. The women of Pakistan feel insecure and it is all our responsibility to ensure safety and equal rights to all. [sic]"

Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition, wrote, "Deeply disturbed at the harassment of a young woman & her companions by hundreds of people at Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore. What is more worrying is the direction our society is headed in. The recent anti-women incidents are a reminder that malaise is deep-rooted. Very Shameful!"

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan expressed her anguish over the incident on Twitter. She posted, "Damn I'm sorry.. I keep forgetting - it was Her fault!! Poor 400 men.. they couldn't help it. #MinarePakistan. [sic]"

TikTok is banned in Pakistan for inappropriate content, yet it remains a popular app among the citizens here with over 39 million downloads.