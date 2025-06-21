Pakistan Proposes Nobel Peace Prize for Donald Trump Amid India-Pakistan Tensions and U.S. Diplomatic Moves

Pakistan announced on Saturday that it would recommend former U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, a recognition he has openly desired, citing his role in de-escalating a recent military standoff between India and Pakistan.

Some political observers in Pakistan believe this gesture may influence Trump's stance on potential U.S.-Israel collaboration against Iran's nuclear facilities. Pakistan has strongly criticized Israel's actions, calling them violations of international law and a threat to regional peace.

In May, Trump unexpectedly declared a ceasefire that brought an end to four days of cross-border conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Trump has repeatedly claimed he prevented a nuclear war and saved millions of lives, lamenting the lack of global recognition.

While Pakistan credits Trump's diplomatic efforts for stopping the clashes, India insists the ceasefire was a mutual agreement between its military and Pakistan's forces.

"President Trump displayed strategic wisdom and exemplary statesmanship by engaging diplomatically with both New Delhi and Islamabad to ease rising tensions," Pakistan stated. "This mediation highlights his commitment to global peace."

Governments are eligible to nominate individuals for the Nobel Peace Prize. Washington has yet to respond to the proposal, and the Indian government has not commented either.

Trump has long expressed willingness to mediate on the Kashmir conflict, which is at the heart of India-Pakistan hostilities. Islamabad, a consistent advocate for international intervention on Kashmir, welcomed Trump's attention.

However, Trump's approach has disrupted traditional U.S. foreign policy in South Asia, which traditionally leans toward India to counterbalance China. This shift also strained his previously warm ties with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, Trump posted a list of international conflicts he claims to have helped resolve during his presidency, including India-Pakistan tensions and the Abraham Accords involving Israel and Muslim nations. He added, "I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do."

Pakistan's nomination coincided with the visit of its Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to the U.S., where he had lunch with Trump. It marked the first official visit by a Pakistani military leader to the White House under a civilian government.

Although Trump and Modi were expected to meet at the G7 summit in Canada, the meeting didn't occur due to Trump's early departure. A subsequent phone call had Modi reaffirming India's stance: "India does not and will never accept mediation" with Pakistan.

Mushahid Hussain, former chair of Pakistan's Senate Defence Committee, supported the nomination. "Trump is good for Pakistan," he remarked. "If it feeds Trump's ego, so be it. European leaders are already doing the same."

But not all in Pakistan approve, especially due to Trump's support for Israel's war in Gaza.

"Israel's backer in Gaza doesn't deserve any peace award," said journalist Talat Hussain. "And what if he starts praising Modi again in a few months?"