India and Pakistan Agree to 'Full and Immediate Ceasefire' after US Mediation, Trump Announces Amid Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. He made the announcement via a post on TruthSocial. The move is likely to end the violence which recently erupted in the Kashmir region, with both nations launching massive attacks on each other.

Interestingly, the announcement came shortly after India warned that any future terrorist attack on its territory would be treated as an "act of war." "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump wrote in a morning Truth Social post.

End of Violence

"Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Trump's statement was also shared by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had engaged in discussions with top officials from both India and Pakistan. Rubio had urged both nations to reduce tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people—mostly tourists—were killed.

"Over the past 48 hours, VP Vance and I engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik. I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site," said Rubip on X.

"We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," he added.

India Confirms Complete Ceasefire

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a press briefing, "Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST (5 pm)."

"Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours (12 noon)," he added.

According to sources in the Indian government, the decision to halt firing and military operations between India and Pakistan was coordinated directly by the two nations.

The process began after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) made a call on Saturday afternoon, leading to discussions that resulted in a mutual understanding.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, also confirmed that both sides have agreed to implement an immediate ceasefire. "Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said on X.