Israel Strikes Hard, Targets Iranian Nuclear, Missile Sites in Tehran

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed overnight airstrikes in Tehran, targeting over 60 military sites linked to Iran's nuclear and missile programs. Key among them were missile-production factories and Iran's Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), a critical nuclear facility.

"More than 60 Air Force fighter jets struck dozens of Iranian military targets using about 120 munitions, guided precisely by Intelligence Branch inputs. Several missile-manufacturing facilities in the Tehran area were hit overnight," said the IDF on X.

"These facilities, years in the making, represent the Iranian Ministry of Defense's industrial backbone. Targeted sites included missile-component production units and raw material hubs for casting rocket engines," it said further in the post.

The IDF emphasized that SPND's Tehran headquarters, central to Iran's nuclear ambitions, was a primary target in the strikes.

"The SPND HQ develops advanced weapons and technologies for Iran's military, established in 2011 by Fakhri Zadeh, architect of Iran's nuclear program," the IDF noted.

In another major blow to Iran's nuclear capability, a facility critical to developing key nuclear weapons components was also hit.

Additionally, IDF reported intercepting four drones launched by Iran overnight, amid a rapidly intensifying military confrontation between the two rivals.

It also revealed that Iranian missiles were recently launched toward Israeli territory as the armed escalation entered its eighth consecutive day of hostilities.

The IDF issued a nationwide warning urging civilians, "Defense systems are operational. Enter protected shelters upon alert, remain there until further notice. Exit only after official instructions. Follow Home Front Command guidelines."

Following these warnings, air raid alerts sounded across multiple regions in Israel in response to incoming Iranian missiles, the military reported.

"The public must comply with Home Front Command orders. While the Air Force intercepts and neutralizes threats, the defense isn't airtight. Public cooperation remains essential," the IDF warned on X.

The current wave of conflict ignited last Friday when PM Netanyahu launched 'Operation Rising Lion', aimed at eliminating Iran's nuclear threat. Tehran responded aggressively, triggering fears of a wider regional war.

