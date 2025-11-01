Paige Spiranac Breaks the Internet with Racy Halloween Costume as Fans Ask for More

Golf glamor girl Paige Spiranac set pulses racing once again with a bold Instagram post — this time getting into the Halloween spirit to celebrate with her fans. The social media sensation, who boasts four million Instagram followers with her bold golf-course photos, revealed her Halloween costume on Friday, capping off a month-long countdown to the holiday.

The former pro golfer has been posting a daring new outfit each day on her subscription site, Passes, throughout October, building excitement ahead of Halloween. This time, the 32-year-old started the countdown dressed as Velma from Scooby-Doo — a look her fans barely recognized — but she saved her most striking costume for the grand finale.

As Bold as She Could Get

For Halloween, Spiranac transformed into the sultry cartoon icon Jessica Rabbit in a photo she shared across all her social media platforms. The golf media star ditched her signature platinum blonde hair for an auburn wig and dazzled in a red, sequined gown, fully embracing the iconic look.

The figure-hugging gown boasted a daring slit along her left leg and a strapless neckline that made a bold statement.

"Happy Halloween from Jessica Rabbit," she captioned the post, adding a pumpkin emoji for fun.

Spiranac's festive Halloween look comes as she takes part in the Dave Portnoy-backed Internet Invitational, adding another exciting chapter to her busy October.

Coverage of the $1 million tournament, featuring 48 of the top YouTube golf creators, began airing this week.

Too Hot to Handle

Spiranac found herself in the middle of some early drama when she revealed that her partner for the first two matches, Roger Steele, had "unresolved beef" with fellow competitor Jake Adams.

The tension showed on camera as Steele mocked Adams after he misread a putt and quietly complained about receiving a putt.

"Roger and Jake Adams had unresolved beef, so Roger was more fired up than usual in that match for good reason," Spiranac wrote on X Thursday night.

She also got involved herself, appearing on camera to complain about how long Adams was taking over a tee box, keeping the playful tension alive.