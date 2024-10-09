Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has urged the U.S. to focus on addressing its internal problems rather than blaming Russia for its issues. In an interview with RT, Zakharova criticized the U.S. government, highlighting the controversy surrounding rapper Sean Combs, also known as P Diddy, as an example of deeper societal problems.

Zakharova emphasized the need for real journalism to expose what she called "America's domestic mess" instead of focusing on global issues. She called out U.S. authorities for their failure to address scandals like the one involving Combs, who has been accused of serious crimes. Combs, a 54-year-old music mogul, is facing charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, with over 100 allegations of sexual misconduct, including against minors, dating back to the 1990s.

Zakharova stressed that the accusations against Combs are not minor infractions, such as drug use or illegal weapons possession, but involve a deeply ingrained system of coercion and violence. She suggested that Combs' alleged sex trafficking operation resembles a mafia-like structure, involving people from the entertainment industry, politics, and government.

She criticized the U.S. for turning a blind eye to such incidents for years. "Instead of cleaning up their own backyard, they've brushed these incidents under the carpet," Zakharova said. She added that the U.S. should encourage journalists to investigate and expose these crimes, instead of suppressing them due to fear of retaliation.

Zakharova claimed that the media in the U.S. has been intimidated, and people are afraid to speak out because they fear for their lives. According to her, true journalism should act as the "immune system" of society, bringing to light the wrongdoings and cleaning up corruption.

Zakharova also accused the U.S. of using Russophobia as a distraction. She argued that blaming Russia for various issues has been a convenient way to divert attention from the real problems at home. "Instead of paying attention to their own issues and the messages that performers like Combs were trying to convey, U.S. authorities are busy looking for the 'hand of the Kremlin,'" she remarked.

Zakharova urged the U.S. government to shift its focus from global politics to its internal affairs. She warned that the P Diddy case should not be swept under the rug, comparing it to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. She called for a thorough and transparent investigation, demanding that the U.S. government show a genuine commitment to resolving the case.

"Actually go through with the investigation," Zakharova said. "Don't just mumble or beat around the bush, pretending that something is being done. Show that you are determined to make things right." Zakharova's comments reflect Russia's continued criticism of the U.S. for ignoring its own problems while focusing on global matters, especially its fixation on Russia as a scapegoat.