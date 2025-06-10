Our Unwritten Seoul Star Park Bo Young Shares Exciting New Details About Upcoming Project

Our Unwritten Seoul star, Park Bo Young, has shared exciting new details about her upcoming project. The Disney+ drama will focus on the transformation of a woman named Hee Joo while she tries to protect gold bars. It will follow Hee Joo after she possesses gold bars linked to an illegal smuggling ring. She will take up a challenge to guard the gold bars from the people around her, who are consumed by betrayal and greed. Gradually, Hee Joo will try to overcome her growing greed to keep the gold.

Park Bo Young will portray Hee Joo, a security screening officer at an international airport, in the upcoming Disney+ drama Gold Land. According to the actress, she chose this project because she was excited to try a new genre. Explaining the plot, the actress said the mini-series will showcase human nature to obsess over things like gold.

"I'm excited to try a new genre. The process in which Hee Joo, who seemed uninterested in gold, changes as she becomes obsessed with human nature and desires will be portrayed interestingly," Park Bo Young shared.

Gold Land Cast

The other cast members of this upcoming K-drama are Kim Sung Cheol, Lee Hyun Wook, Kim Hee Won, Moon Jung Hee, and Lee Kwang Soo. Sung Cheol will play Jang Wook, a member of a loan shark ring known as Woo Gi. Though Jang Wook is a low-ranking member of this ring, he will join his team on a mission to get back the gold bars from Hee Joo. Jang Wook approaches Hee Joo, pretending to help her, but his true motive behind the action remains unknown.

Actor Kim Sung Cheol said Woo Gi is a challenging character with complexity and suspense. Although Woo Gi appears to be trustworthy, he is always a step from betrayal. The actor teased exciting on-screen chemistry with Park Bo Young.

"Woo Gi is a challenging character, and I saw it as a chance to show a different side of myself. I'm also excited about the chemistry I'll build with Hee Joo," Kim Sung Cheol said.

Visual Appeal and Emotional Journey

Actors Lee Hyun Wook and Kim Hee Won teased visual appeal and emotional journey in the upcoming drama Gold Land. Lee Hyun Wook will appear as Lee Do Kyung, an airline co-pilot. He lures Hee Joo into gold smuggling. Although he will be introduced as her romantic partner, it remains to be seen whether Lee Do Kyung is using Hee Joo for personal gain. The actor said overseas filming locations have added to the visual appeal of the series.

"There were many parts that I was looking forward to after seeing the fresh material in the script. With overseas location filming also planned, I think the series will offer visual appeal," Lee Hyun Wook said.

Kim Hee Won will star as Kim Jin Man, a seasoned detective in the violent crimes unit at the Jeongsan Police Department. The actor has teased an emotional journey for his character in the mini-series.

"I've been having conversations with the director and continue to explore Jin Man's character. I'm thinking about his emotional journey, past experiences, and the choices he'd realistically make as a detective," Kim Hee Won teased.

In a similar vein, actress Moon Jung Hee, who will portray Yeo Sun Ok, Hee Joo's mother, said she has high expectations for this project because director Kim Seong Hun is known for his unique work. His directorial style will add depth to the emotional landscape of this complex and unique plot.

Actor Lee Kwang Soo, who takes over the role of Director Park, in-charge of Geumseong -- a lower-tier branch of the Gold Land hotel casino operation, said people of all age groups can enjoy this K-drama because it features characters who are vivid and full of life.