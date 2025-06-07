The Haunted Palace Ending: Yook Sungjae Teases Emotional and Entertaining Final Episode 

It's time to know what lies ahead for Gang Cheol and Yeo Ri in The Haunted Palace while watching the showdown between the royal family and the Colossal Shadow. Cast member Yook Sungjae has teased an emotional and entertaining final episode, which promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. He asked the followers of this fantasy thriller to look forward to some fun scenes before the drama ends.

Ahead of the episode, Sungjae has spilled what fans can expect in the finale. Teasing the big battle between the royal family and the Colossal Shadow, the cast asked the viewers to closely watch how the sacrifices made by Gang Cheol and Yeo Ri will pay off. According to him, episode 16 will be packed with lots of entertainment, emotions, and fun-filled scenes.

"The final battle with the Colossal Shadow remains in the final episode. The showdown between the royal family and the Colossal Shadow, as well as the sacrifices Gang Cheol and Yeo Ri make for each other, will make the final episode more emotional and entertaining than any scene we've shown you up until now. There are still fun scenes left to be seen, so please look forward to the ending of our drama," Sungjae shared.

How to Watch?

The Haunted Palace will air its last episode on Saturday (June 7) at 9:50 PM KST, featuring the final battle between the royal family and the Colossal Shadow. People in Korea can watch episode 16 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from around the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Haunted Palace Episode 16:

US - 7:55 AM

Canada - 7:55 AM

Australia - 11:25 PM

New Zealand - 1:55 AM

Japan - 9:55 PM

Mexico - 6:55 AM

Brazil - 9:55 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:55 PM

India - 6:25 PM

Indonesia - 7:55 PM

Singapore - 8:55 PM

China - 8:55 PM

Europe - 1:55 PM

France - 1:55 PM

Spain - 1:55 PM

UK - 12:55 PM

South Africa - 2:55 PM

Philippines - 8:55 PM

The Haunted Palace Ending

Actress Kim Ji Yeon teased a surprising journey that will pent-up frustrations of all characters and connect the story's loose ends. She explained why the finale of this fantasy thriller drama is a must-watch. According to her, the energy of this mini-series is condensed in the last episode.

"I'd like to sincerely thank everyone who joined us for the long journey that was The Haunted Palace. In the final episode, a surprising journey awaits that will relieve all the character's pent-up frustrations and tie up all of the story's loose ends. The finale of The Haunted Palace is the episode in which the energy of the drama is most condensed, so I hope that you'll make sure to join us for the ending no matter what," the actress shared.