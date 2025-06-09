Law And The City: My Dearest Nemesis Star Moon Ka Young Transforms Into Lawyer in New Drama

This could be the opening scene of My Dearest Nemesis star Moon Ka Young as an associate lawyer in Law And The City. Her transformation as an enthusiastic first-year attorney captures the attention of K-drama fans worldwide. Will she win the hearts of millions of Korean drama lovers across the globe with this new role?

The producers of the upcoming tvN legal drama released new stills of cast member Moon Ga Young introducing her as an enthusiastic first-year attorney named Kang Hui Ji. The newly released pictures capture her daily life as an associate lawyer in the new mini-series. In the photos, she analyzes trial records and reviews every document carefully. The images show her passion and determination while highlighting her efforts.

According to the production team, Moon Ka Young, will portray the struggles of Kang Hui Ji when she works as an attorney at the Seocho legal district. The cast member will showcase the confident personality of her character as she warms up everyone around her. Kang Hui Ji always puts people first and believes in her vision of growth.

First Impression

Netizens are going gaga about Moon Ka Young's transformation as attorney Kang Hui Ji. They are eagerly waiting to see Hui Ji's personal growth as a lawyer through the legal drama Law And The City. Here are a few comments about Moon Ka Young's transformation as a lawyer.

Finally, it is something I can watch.

Oh! She looks gorgeous.

I can't wait to see Moon Ka Young as lawyer Kang Hui Ji.

Lawyer Ka Young looks so pretty!

I'm excited for Lawyer Moon Ka Young! Kang Hee Ji, hwaiting!

Law And The City Premiere and Preview

The legal drama will premiere on tvN on Saturday (July 5) at 9:20 pm KST. It will focus on the daily lives of five associate lawyers working in the legal district. The mini-series stars Lee Jong Suk, Moon Ka Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, and Im Seong Jae as associate professors Ahn Ju Hyeong, Kang Hui Ji, Cho Chang Won, Bae Mun Jeong, and Ha Sang Gi.

Hui Ji joins the law firm with a dream to focus on people rather than cases. She believes that changing a person's life could help her change the world. She begins her journey with hope and meets different types of people. Will she succeed in helping her clients recover from their emotional wounds and start a new journey? Watch Law and The City on tvN and TVING every Saturday and Sunday to see if the young attorney would reach her goal.