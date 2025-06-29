Our Unwritten Seoul Ending, Episode 12 (Finale) Preview, Spoilers

Our Unwritten Seoul episode 12 will air on tvN on Sunday (June 29) at 9:20 PM KST. Ahead of the finale, cast members Park Bo Young, Park Jin Young, and Ryu Kyung Soo shared their final thoughts about the mini-series. Park Bo Young said the story will remain in her memory for a long time.

According to GOT7 member Jinyoung, he is happy and grateful for the opportunity he received to greet his fans as Lee Ho Su through the mini-series. Meanwhile, actor Ryu Kyung Soo said the K-drama gave him comfort and courage when he was exhausted.

Here are the Final Thoughts of Our Unwritten Seoul Stars:

Park Bo Young - I think the time I spent on the drama Our Unwritten Seoul will remain in my memory for a long time. Just as twins Mi Ji and Mi Rae, who understand one another the best, live each other's lives, I hope that this story can be another kind of comfort to someone who is living in this very moment. Every single day, yesterday is already over, tomorrow is far away, and today is still uncertain. But as I go about living—sometimes with full force, with a laissez-faire attitude—I have faith that in these moments, Mi Ji on the right and Mi Rae on the left will become another me and offer support. I'm grateful for the great waves of love you gave Our Unwritten Seoul.

Our Unwritten Seoul Ending

The tvN romance drama, developed by Studio Dragon, is airing its last episode on Sunday (June 29). People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Unwritten Seou Episode 12:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

It follows identical twins -- Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae -- with polar opposite personalities. Park Bo Young portrays the twin sisters in the mini-series. Park Jin Young appears as lawyer Lee Ho Soo and Ryu Kyung Soo will play farm owner Han Se Jin. Screenwriter Lee Kang wrote the script, and Park Shin W directed the mini-series. The K-drama premiered on tvN on Saturday (May 24) at 9:20 PM KST.