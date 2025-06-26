BITCH X RICH 2 Gets New Updates as Casts Spill on Major Character Spoilers

BITCH X RICH 2 cast members Kim Min Kyu and Won Kyu Bin have revealed they know how some of the new characters in the upcoming season will bring exciting changes to the plot. Millions of K-drama lovers worldwide are waiting for the next sequel, set to premiere on Thursday (July 3).

With new details expected to be out in the upcoming days, Cast members from the second season of BITCH X RICH have shared exciting updates about the new season. Kim Min Kyu and Won Kyu Bin spilled about their characters in the upcoming sequel.

Kim Min Kyu will portray Cha Jin Wook, an illegitimate son of a chaebol family. Cha Jin Wook recently joined the Cheongdam International High School as a transfer student. Kim Min Kyu said Cha Jin Wook has a complex personality, and it makes him an appealing character. The actor used three key phrases to describe Cha Jin Wook -- illegitimate child, poker face, and lone wolf.

The actor explained Cha Jin Wook's subtle yet undeniable charm, which makes it difficult for people to dislike him. Initially, people around him will struggle to read his mind, but eventually, his actions begin to make sense.

"Cha Jin Wook has the serious weakness of being an illegitimate child and is hard to read, which gives him a poker face. The term 'lone wolf' is something the director used to describe him. If you're curious about why, I hope you'll tune in and watch," Kim Min Kyu teased.

'Full of Tension and Charm'

Kim Min Kyu described BITCH X RICH 2 as a drama filled with tension and charm. According to him, the mini-series will keep the viewers on the edge. He requested drama lovers show lots of love to the project, which will showcase a different side of him as an actor.

"I was drawn to it because the genre and character were new to me. I saw it as a great opportunity to show a different side of myself as an actor, so I decided to take the role. Since I'm joining in a new season, I thought a lot about how to make the character feel natural and three-dimensional without seeming out of place," the actor explained.

Won Kyu Bin as Lee Sa Rang

Newcomer Won Kyu Bin will appear in the mini-series as Lee Sa Rang, a freshman at Cheongdam International High School. He follows in the footsteps of his elder brother, Lee So Mang, and joins Diamond 6. The actor shared his excitement about the first drama role and said he feels honored to be a part of this project.

"I was one of the viewers who enjoyed the previous season, and I was very curious about what kind of story would unfold this time. I was honored to be cast as Lee Sa Rang and wanted to bring out the character's lovable charm. There's a scene where I ride a motorcycle, so I went and got my motorcycle license. And to show Sa Rang's puppy-like personality, I grew my hair out into a soft, fluffy style. Since this is the first project of my career, it's incredibly special to me. I gave it my all so that it could be just as meaningful to viewers. I hope you'll tune in and show your support," the actor shared.