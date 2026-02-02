Bloody Flower: Everything About Crime Thriller Drama Starring Ryeoun, Sung Dong Il, Keum Sae Rok

Bloody Flower is an upcoming crime thriller drama starring Ryeoun, Sung Dong Il, and Keum Sae Rok. It is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday (February 4). The mini-series follows a serial killer who claims to hold a cure for all incurable diseases. Episode 1 will introduce viewers to Lee Woo Gyeom (portrayed by Ryeoun), a serial killer with exceptional medical skills.

Actor Sung Dong Il will appear in the K-drama as Park Han Joon, a lawyer who protects the killer to save the life of his sick daughter. Actress Geum Sae Rok will portray Cha Yi Yeon, a privileged prosecutor who must prove her worth through a death penalty case. The other cast members include Shin Seung Hwan as Journalist Jo Woo Chul, and Jeong So Ri as ally Yoon Min Kyung.

The upcoming South Korean mystery thriller drama is based on the novel The Flower of Death by Lee Dong Geon. It will feature the confrontation and tension between Yi Yeon, Han Joon, and Woo Gyeom. A preview video shows Woo Gyeom experimenting on a person when the police storm into the scene. It then shows the prosecutor furiously confronting the murder suspect. He calmly replies to her while his attorney works hard to prove his innocence.

Meanwhile, the main poster features Woo Gyeom in two contrasting backgrounds. The first picture shows him as a surgeon, busy working, while the next image shows him in prison. The poster also shows Han Joon and Yi Yeon looking in opposite directions, hinting at their contrasting beliefs.

The main trailer shares further details about the complicated relationship between a prosecutor, an attorney, and a murder suspect. The video opens with a confrontation by the prosecutor, who asks the murder suspect to share details about the number of people he killed for his experiment. Woo Gyeom informs her that he killed 17 people and confidently tells Yi Yeon that he will continue to work on his experiment.

Bloody Flower will premiere on Wednesday with two new episode releases. People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch this mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as Disney+ and Kocowa.