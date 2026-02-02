Honour to Premiere on Monday: A Complete Guide to Upcoming ENA Legal Drama

Honour, the upcoming legal drama starring Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah, will premiere on ENA on Monday (February 2) at 10:00 pm KST. It follows three lawyers and features their investigation into a massive scandal from the past. Episode 1 will introduce Na Young, Eun Chae, and Chung Na as the founding members of the law firm L&J (Listen and Join).

The law firm aims to help the victims of crimes against women. Na Young will appear in the mini-series as Yoon Ra Young, a star attorney of L&J known as a high-profile celebrity lawyer. Eun Chae portrays Kang Shin Jae, the head of this law firm. Chung Ah plays Hwang Hyun Jin, an action-forward attorney.

The other cast members include Yeon Woo Jin, Seo Hyun Woo, Choi Young Joon, Kim Mi Sook, and Lee Hae Young. Woo Jin features Baek Tae Joo, the CEO of an IT company. Hyun Woo portrays Park Je Yeol, a prosecutor who stands against L&J. Young Joon plays Goo Seon Gyu, Hyun Jin's husband, who is a detective. Mi Sook appears as Seong Tae Im, Shin Jae's mother, who is the head of the major law firm Haeil. Hae Young plays Kwon Jung Hyun, a former judge and Haeil's second-in-command.

People in Korea can watch the first episode of this mystery thriller legal drama on TV or stream it on Genie TV. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, like Viki and Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the International Air Timings of Honour:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

The main poster for the mini-series teases the unbreakable bond between the three founding partners of the L&J law firm. It shows them holding hands with determination. According to the production team, each attorney will have a personal story to share with viewers. It reflects their strong will to fight for the victims of crime against women.

"Through the main poster, we wanted to convey the strong will of the three lawyers who act as each other's support system, as well as the overall message of the drama. During the shoot, Lee Na Young, Jung Eun Chae, and Lee Chung Ah displayed perfect chemistry, radiating powerful energy with just their gazes and poses. As secrets from their past return as a massive scandal that weighs heavily on them, the women's fierce fight to protect their honor will deliver an intense thrill to viewers," the production team shared.

Meanwhile, the premiere preview teases big revelations in the first episode. It shows an incident from the past that united the three women. It takes viewers through the law school days of the three attorneys. A photo shows Ra Young helplessly lying on the ground, while another image shows Shin Jae anxiously looking at something, and the third picture shows Hyun Jin looking at something with fear and anxiety.

"This flashback scene provides key clues in helping viewers understand the relationship between the three characters. As memories that have lain dormant beneath their current lives as seemingly successful career women gradually begin to awaken, the three lawyers will enter a new phase of their lives. As the drama unfolds, the full scope of the incident will gradually be revealed, so please pay attention to the characters' emotions and auras," the producers teased.