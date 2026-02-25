Our Universe Episode 7: Everything We Know So Far

Our Universe episode 7 will air on tvN on Wednesday (February 25) at 10:40 PM KST. The romantic comedy drama, starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham, will focus on the complicated relationships between Sun Tae Hyun, Woo Hyun Jin, and Park Yoon Seong in the upcoming episode.

Previously, Tae Hyun not only confessed his feelings to Hyun Jin, but he also told her that he was not joking. Hyun Jin was a bit confused about her feelings for Tae Hyun. The female lead told her best friend that she never considered him as a life partner. Eventually, Hyun Jin began noticing Tae Hyun's kindness, care, and affection.

Unfortunately, Hyun Jin couldn't completely focus on Tae Hyun because Yoon Seong kept distracting her. He spent more time with her and openly talked about his past feelings. The three leads were busy focusing on their love lives when an unfortunate incident took place.

After an office party, Hyun Jin returned home with Yoon Seong because Tae Hyun had to go back to the studio due to some urgent work. When Hyun Jin reached the doorstep, she noticed that the front door was open. She called Tae Hyun to confirm that he locked the door before going to work. She then anxiously entered the apartment and saw everything shattered all around. When she looked around, she saw a shadow approach her from the bedroom, and she started screaming aloud.

The shocking cliffhanger of episode 6 left the followers of this K-drama wondering who could have entered the apartment. Though Hyun Jin's loud screams can be heard in the preview, she looks fine when Tae Hyun rushes to help her. The video mostly focuses on the love triangle between Tae Hyun, Hyun Jin, and Yoon Seong. It shows Yoon Seong telling Tae Hyun to take special care of Hyun Jin's safety. It also shows him trying to rekindle his relationship with her. Tae Hyun also tries his best to impress Hyun Jin.

Meanwhile, the newly released stills feature Yoon Seong at Woo Joo's apartment. Standing close to Hyun Jin, he gets close to her, making Tae Hyun anxious. A photo captured his uneasiness as he watched the two get close to each other. Another image shows baby Woo Joo casually looking at them. The third picture shows Tae Hyun and Hyun Jin sitting together while taking shelter from heavy rain.

The producers of Our Universe teased a love triangle for Tae Hyun, Hyun Jin, and Yoon Seong in episode 7, which will air on Wednesday. They asked viewers to watch the upcoming episode to find out how Yoon Seong's interference will impact the relationship between Tae Hyun and Hyun Jin.

"In episode 7, airing February 25, Park Yoon Seong has signaled his direct pursuit, and Sun Tae Hyung will also begin making moves to protect Woo Hyun Jin. Please pay attention to see what kind of dizzying variable Park Yoon Seong will become in the relationship between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin," the production team shared.

Our Universe tells the story of two in-laws raising their nephew together. Semantic Error actor Park Seo Ham portrays Park Yoon Seong, a team leader and the youngest department head at a leading food company. He is known for his looks, cooking skills, strategic mindset, and quick thinking.

The other cast members include Park Yoo Ho as Seon Woo Ju, Hyun Jin, and Tae Hyung's nephew. Oh Hyun Joong as Kim Ui Jun, the owner of Milky Way Studio and Tae Hyung's close friend. Oh Se Eun as Ye Eun, Tae Hyung's close friend and college classmate. Kang Ae Shim as Park Ae Ja, a woman known for her generosity. She is Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung's neighbor. Kim In Kwon as Bae Doo Sik, self-appointed supervisor of the villa's maintenance. He is another neighbor of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung.

Han Ji Hyo as Kim Ji Hyun, a social media influencer, who lives in the neighbourhood of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung. Lim Sung Jun as Lee Jae Min, a delivery driver and Ji-hyun's husband. Jin Seo Yeon as Amy Chu, a temperamental and prominent fashion photographer. Ku Sung Hwan as Jo Mu Saeng, Amy's long-time manager and husband. Yun Woo as Oh Seung Taek, a junior photographer.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Universe:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

The producers described this mini-series as a romantic comedy filled with warmth and delightful laughter. They asked the viewers to stay tuned to watch the intriguing relationship between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin. The romance that would unfold between them.

"It's a drama that will bring you healing and pleasant laughter. Also, you'll be able to enjoy it even more if you keep an eye on what kinds of pain each character is struggling with, along with how they grow and overcome that pain. I'm truly grateful to the many people who have been waiting for the drama. I worked hard on filming the drama with our amazing cast and crew, along with our cute Woo Joo, so I hope you'll enjoy it. Please also give actor Park Yoo Ho, who plays our Woo Joo, lots of love," cast member Bae In Hyuk shared.