Our Universe Episode 6 Preview, Spoilers: What is in Store for Sun Tae Hyun, Woo Hyun Jin?

Our Universe episode 6, starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham, will air on Thursday (February 19) at 10:40 PM KST. Sun Tae Hyun and Woo Hyun Jin will get entangled in a love triangle with Park Yoon Seong in the upcoming episode. The production team has teased a shift in dynamics for Tae Hyun and Hyun Jin after his straightforward confession.

Previously, Park Yoon Seong felt anxious seeing Hyun Jin and Tae Hyun. He decided to rekindle his relationship with Hyun Jin as soon as possible. He took her to an outing and genuinely showed interest in baby Woo Joo. On the other end, Tae Hyun felt jealous seeing Yoon Seong with Hyun Jin. He did not hesitate to confess his feelings to hear. After watching the surprise cliffhanger of episode 5, the followers of this romantic comedy drama are curious to see the impact of Tae Hyun's straightforward confession on his relationship with Hyun Jin.

The newly released stills have teased a love triangle between Tae Hyun, Hyun Jin, and Yoon Seong. A photo shows Tae Hyun visiting Planning Team 3 of BS Food on behalf of Film Pluto. Tae Hyun is likely to work with the team on their new project. In the fifth episode, Amy Chu asked him to choose his first project. A concept shoot at BS Foods could be the one.

Things are not likely to go smoothly for both Tae Hyun and Yoon Seong. A teaser image features the two men at an office party. A picture captures the jealous face of Tae Hyun after seeing Yoon Seong gently wiping something from Hyun Jin's lips. According to the production team, Yoon Seong will make bold moves.

"In Episode 6, Park Yoon Seong will begin making bold moves as he wedges himself between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin. Please look forward to how Yoon Seong's direct approach will affect their relationship. The shift in Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin's dynamic following his confession will also be exciting to watch," the production team shared.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Universe:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

The producers described this mini-series as a romantic comedy filled with warmth and delightful laughter. They asked viewers to stay tuned to watch the intriguing relationship between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin, as well as the romance that would unfold between them.

"It's a drama that will bring you healing and pleasant laughter. Also, you'll be able to enjoy it even more if you keep an eye on what kinds of pain each character is struggling with, along with how they grow and overcome that pain. I'm truly grateful to the many people who have been waiting for the drama. I worked hard on filming the drama alongside our amazing cast and crew, as well as our adorable Woo Joo, so I hope you'll enjoy it. Please also give actor Park Yoo Ho, who plays our Woo Joo, lots of love," cast member Bae In Hyuk shared.

Our Universe tells the story of two in-laws raising their nephew together. Semantic Error actor Park Seo Ham portrays Park Yoon Seong, a team leader and the youngest department head at a leading food company. He is known for his looks, cooking skills, strategic mindset, and quick thinking.

The other cast members include Park Yoo Ho as Seon Woo Ju, Hyun Jin, and Tae Hyung's nephew. Oh Hyun Joong as Kim Ui Jun, the owner of Milky Way Studio and Tae Hyung's close friend. Oh Se Eun as Ye Eun, Tae Hyung's close friend and college classmate. Kang Ae Shim as Park Ae Ja, a woman known for her generosity. She is Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung's neighbor. Kim In Kwon as Bae Doo Sik, self-appointed supervisor of the villa's maintenance. He is another neighbor of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung.

Han Ji Hyo as Kim Ji Hyun, a social media influencer, who lives in the neighbourhood of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung. Lim Sung Jun as Lee Jae Min, a delivery driver and Ji-hyun's husband. Jin Seo Yeon as Amy Chu, a temperamental and prominent fashion photographer. Ku Sung Hwan as Jo Mu Saeng, Amy's long-time manager and husband. Yun Woo as Oh Seung Taek, a junior photographer.