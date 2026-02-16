Our Universe Episode 5: Producers Tease Change in Relationship between Sun Tae Hyun, Woo Hyun Jin

Our Universe episode 5, starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham, will air on Wednesday (February 18) at 10:40 PM KST. Sun Tae Hyun and Woo Hyun Jin will face some unexpected challenges in the upcoming episode. According to the production team, viewers can expect to see a change in the relationship between Sun Tae Hyun and Woo Hyun Jin.

Previously, Park Yoon Seong was introduced as the landlord. Tae Hyun and Hyun Jin felt anxious after seeing Yoon Seong in front of their apartment. In episode 5, Yoon Seong will meet Woo Joo and Tae Hyun for the first time. The producers have revealed that Tae Hyun will feel jealous after finding out that Yoon Seong was Hyun Jin's first love.

The newly released stills show Hyun Jin and Yoon Seong meeting for the first time as landlord and tenant. A photo shows Woo Joo and Tae Hyun secretly watching them while hiding in a room. Another set of images focuses on Yoon Seong's surprised look after seeing Woo Joo and Tae Hyun unexpectedly.

"In Episode 5, Sun Tae Hyung will feel hurt by Woo Hyun Jin's attempt to hide both him and Sun Woo Joo from her first love, senior, Park Yoon Seong. Viewers can look forward to Sun Tae Hyung's reaction as he reveals a mix of jealousy and sulky emotions toward Woo Hyun Jin. Please stay tuned to see what new changes Park Yoon Seong will bring to the relationship between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin," the production team shared.

Our Universe tells the story of two in-laws raising their nephew together. Semantic Error actor Park Seo Ham portrays Park Yoon Seong, a team leader and the youngest department head at a leading food company. He is known for his looks, cooking skills, strategic mindset, and quick thinking.

The other cast members include Park Yoo Ho as Seon Woo Ju, Hyun Jin, and Tae Hyung's nephew. Oh Hyun Joong as Kim Ui Jun, the owner of Milky Way Studio and Tae Hyung's close friend. Oh Se Eun as Ye Eun, Tae Hyung's close friend and college classmate. Kang Ae Shim as Park Ae Ja, a woman known for her generosity. She is Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung's neighbor. Kim In Kwon as Bae Doo Sik, self-appointed supervisor of the villa's maintenance. He is another neighbor of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung.

Han Ji Hyo as Kim Ji Hyun, a social media influencer, who lives in the neighbourhood of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung. Lim Sung Jun as Lee Jae Min, a delivery driver and Ji-hyun's husband. Jin Seo Yeon as Amy Chu, a temperamental and prominent fashion photographer. Ku Sung Hwan as Jo Mu Saeng, Amy's long-time manager and husband. Yun Woo as Oh Seung Taek, a junior photographer.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Universe:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

The producers described this mini-series as a romantic comedy filled with warmth and delightful laughter. They asked the viewers to stay tuned to watch the intriguing relationship between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin, the romance that would unfold between them.

"It's a drama that will bring you healing and pleasant laughter. Also, you'll be able to enjoy it even more if you keep an eye on what kinds of pain each character is struggling with, along with how they grow and overcome that pain. I'm truly grateful to the many people who have been waiting for the drama. I worked hard on filming the drama with our amazing cast and crew, along with our cute Woo Joo, so I hope you'll enjoy it. Please also give actor Park Yoo Ho, who plays our Woo Joo, lots of love," cast member Bae In Hyuk shared.