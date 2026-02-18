Our Universe: Baby Woo Joo to Enjoy a Day Out with Aunt Woo Hyun Jin and Uncle Sun Tae Hyung

Our Universe will feature baby Woo Joo's day out with aunt Woo Hyun Jin and uncle Sun Tae Hyung. The newly released stills feature them enjoying a camping trip with their neighbors. A photo shows Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin having a casual conversation while sitting in front of their tent.

Another image shows Hyun Jin trying to feed Tae Hyung, but he feels slightly awkward. His emotions are captured in the third picture. Meanwhile, the fourth still shows baby Woo Joo watching his uncle and aunt from afar. Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung even capture the neighbors' attention with their bickering and fighting.

Meanwhile, the production team of Our Universe has teased a major turning point in the relationship between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin. According to the producers, Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin will grow closer in the upcoming episode after spending quality time together.

"In Episode 5, Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin will come to understand each other more deeply and begin closing the emotional distance between them. As they gradually become aware of feelings that have quietly taken root, a major turning point will begin," the production team shared.

Meanwhile, another set of stills shows Hyun Jin and Yoon Seong meeting for the first time as landlord and tenant. A photo shows Woo Joo and Tae Hyun secretly watching them while hiding in a room. Another set of images focuses on Yoon Seong's surprised look after seeing Woo Joo and Tae Hyun unexpectedly.

"In Episode 5, Sun Tae Hyung will feel hurt by Woo Hyun Jin's attempt to hide both him and Sun Woo Joo from her first love, senior, Park Yoon Seong. Viewers can look forward to Sun Tae Hyung's reaction as he reveals a mix of jealousy and sulky emotions toward Woo Hyun Jin. Please stay tuned to see what new changes Park Yoon Seong will bring to the relationship between Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin," the production team shared.

Our Universe tells the story of two in-laws raising their nephew together. Semantic Error actor Park Seo Ham portrays Park Yoon Seong, a team leader and the youngest department head at a leading food company. He is known for his looks, cooking skills, strategic mindset, and quick thinking.