Our Universe Episode 3 Preview, Spoilers: Everything We Know So Far

Our Universe episode 3, starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham, will air on Wednesday (February 11) at 10:40 PM KST. It will follow Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin as they start co-parenting Woo Joo. According to the production team, the upcoming chapter will show Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung supporting each other.

The newly released stills tease a new beginning for Woo Joo, Hyun Jin, and Tae Hyung. A photo shows Tae Hyung holding a camera and effortlessly preparing for a photoshoot. Another image focuses on star photographer Amy Choo, portrayed by Jin Seo Yeon. Meanwhile, a picture shows Hyun Jin confidently walking to her new office on the first day of work.

"The stories of Sun Tae Hyung and Woo Hyun Jin as they pursue the dreams and goals they once gave up will resonate with viewers," the producers shared.

Meanwhile, another set of photos features Hyun Jin in the office. A still shows her observing team leader Park Yoon Seong from afar. Previously, the mini-series teased a past connection between Hyun Jin and her team leader. The upcoming episode will reveal more details about their relationship.

"Please look forward to Sun Tae Hyung's journey as he rediscovers his passion for photography, as well as the revelation of the past connection between Woo Hyun Jin and Park Yoon Seong," the production team shared.

Our Universe tells the story of two in-laws raising their nephew together. Semantic Error actor Park Seo Ham portrays Park Yoon Seong, a team leader and the youngest department head at a leading food company. He is known for his looks, cooking skills, strategic mindset, and quick thinking.

The other cast members include Park Yoo Ho as Seon Woo Ju, Hyun Jin, and Tae Hyung's nephew. Oh Hyun Joong as Kim Ui Jun, the owner of Milky Way Studio and Tae Hyung's close friend. Oh Se Eun as Ye Eun, Tae Hyung's close friend and college classmate. Kang Ae Shim as Park Ae Ja, a woman known for her generosity. She is Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung's neighbor. Kim In Kwon as Bae Doo Sik, self-appointed supervisor of the villa's maintenance. He is another neighbor of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung.

Han Ji Hyo as Kim Ji Hyun, a social media influencer, who lives in the neighbourhood of Hyun Jin and Tae Hyung. Lim Sung Jun as Lee Jae Min, a delivery driver and Ji-hyun's husband. Jin Seo Yeon as Amy Chu, a temperamental and prominent fashion photographer. Ku Sung Hwan as Jo Mu Saeng, Amy's long-time manager and husband. Yun Woo as Oh Seung Taek, a junior photographer.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Universe:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

The producers described this mini-series as a romantic comedy filled with warmth and delightful laughter. They asked viewers to stay tuned to watch the intriguing relationship between Tae Hyung and Hyun Jin, as well as the romance that would unfold between them.

"It's a drama that will bring you healing and pleasant laughter. Also, you'll be able to enjoy it even more if you keep an eye on what kinds of pain each character is struggling with, along with how they grow and overcome that pain. I'm truly grateful to the many people who have been waiting for the drama. I worked hard on filming the drama alongside our amazing cast and crew, as well as our adorable Woo Joo, so I hope you'll enjoy it. Please also give actor Park Yoo Ho, who plays our Woo Joo, lots of love," cast member Bae In Hyuk shared.