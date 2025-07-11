Our Movie Episode 9: Will Lee Je Ha and Lee Da Eum Make Their Relationship Public?

Our Movie episode 9 will air on SBS TV on Friday (July 11) at 9:50 PM KST. It will focus on the various challenges faced by Boo Seung Won, Lee Je Ha, and Lee Da Eum. According to the production team, producer Boo Seung Won could take drastic action to handle the situation between director Lee Je Ha and actress Lee Da Eum due to immense pressure from reporter Noh Hee Tae.

Previously, the reporter threatened the producer about publishing an article that could affect the production of their upcoming film, White Love. The newly released stills capture the displeased look of Boo Seung Won when Noh Hee Tae unexpectedly visits him. The photos feature the tension-filled atmosphere as the two men confront one another while hiding their true intentions.

With only a week left for the finale of this SBS melodrama, the viewers are eagerly waiting to watch what lies ahead for Boo Seung Won, Lee Je Ha, and Lee Da Eum. The newly released stills show Je Ha and Da Eum officially enjoying their secret dates. But their secret late-night meeting turns into a nightmare after several staff members of their film see them together unexpectedly. How will Je Ha and Da Eum manage to escape from the risky and awkward situation? Will they make their relationship public?

Here is everything about Our Movie episode 9, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch Our Movie Episode 9?

People in Korea can watch the ninth episode of this SBS melodrama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Movie Episode 9:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Our Movie is an SBS drama starring Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo Been, Lee Seol, and Seo Hyun Woo. Screenwriter Han Ga Eun wrote the script in association with Kang Kyung Min. Director Lee Jung-heum helmed the directorial position. The melodrama revolves around the romantic journey between film director Lee Je Ha and actress Lee Da Eum, who is suffering from a terminal illness.