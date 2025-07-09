The Fact Music Awards 2025: Date, Venue, Host, Lineup, and More

The Fact Music Awards (TMA) is returning with new surprises for Korean music lovers worldwide, with award winners, A-list performers, and many more. The glamorous event is expected to be packed with fun-filled elements as performances like BOYNEXTDOOR and NMIXX hit the stage. Korean music lovers can also expect to see some K-pop bands and artists accept awards.

The annual award ceremony was held abroad for the first time last year, as it took place at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. Once again, the star-studded event is taking place at a location outside South Korea. Here is everything to know about the annual award ceremony, including the date, venue, host, lineup, and live streaming details.

When and Where Will The Fact Music Awards 2025 Take Place?

The organizing committee shared that the annual award ceremony will be held in an overseas location. The glamorous event will be held in Macao on Saturday (September 20), according to the organizers.

Who is Hosting The Fact Music Awards 2025?

Girls' Generation member Seohyun and veteran television personality Jun Hyun Moo will officially return to host this glamorous event. The organizing committee shared details about the hosts through an official announcement. Jun Hyun Moo and Seohyun will host the main award ceremony, while broadcaster Yoo Jae Pil will be the MC during red carpet arrivals.

"Jun Hyun Moo and Seohyun will serve as co-MCs for 2025 The Fact Music Awards, scheduled to be held on September 20 in Macao," the organizing committee shared.

Jun Hyun Moo and Seohyun have become the iconic faces of the annual award show. With their professionalism and charm, the duo has been entertaining K-pop fans since 2018. They co-hosted the glamorous event with their polished hosting skills and seamless charm in the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024. Korean music lovers are eagerly waiting to watch the team-up between these two MCs.

Who is Performing at The FACT Music Awards 2025?

The organizing committee announced the first lineup of K-pop artists and bands performing at the annual award show. The list includes NEXZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, NMIXX, NCT WISH, KiiiKiii, and Hearts2Hearts.

Who is Nominated for The FACT Music Awards 2025?

The organizers have not announced the nominees for this year. The nomination category includes Grand Prize (Daesang), Artist of the Year (Bonsang), Best Performer Award, Next Leader Award, Worldwide Icon Award, Popularity Award, Listener's Choice Award, Global Hot-Trend Award, Best Music, Hot Stage of the Year, and Fan N Star Awards.