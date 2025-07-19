Our Movie Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): Everything We Know So Far

Our Movie episode 12 will air on SBS TV on Saturday (July 19) at 9:50 PM KST. With only a couple of hours left for the finale of this SBS melodrama, the viewers are eagerly waiting to watch what lies ahead for Boo Seung Won, Lee Je Ha, and Lee Da Eum.

Cast member Seo Hyun Woo asked the viewers to tune in to SBS on Saturday to know if Boo Seung Won will help Lee Je Ha until the end of the movie White Love. He also asked the viewers to keep a close eye on how Boo Seung Won will overcome the production crisis with the managing director Han.

"Please keep a close eye on whether Boo Seung Won will help Lee Je Ha until the end of the film 'White Love,' whether he will be able to overcome the production crisis with managing director Han, and how the people around the terminally ill Da Eum grow because of her," Seo Hyun Woo teased.

Here is everything to know about the last episode of Our Movie, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch Our Movie Episode 12?

People in Korea can watch the last episode of this SBS melodrama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Movie Episode 12:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Our Movie is an SBS drama starring Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo Been, Lee Seol, and Seo Hyun Woo. Screenwriter Han Ga Eun wrote the script in association with Kang Kyung Min. Director Lee Jung-heum helmed the directorial position. The melodrama revolves around the romantic journey between film director Lee Je Ha and actress Lee Da Eum, who is suffering from a terminal illness.

Ahead of the finale, the cast members, including Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo Been, and Lee Seol, shared their final thoughts. They asked viewers to watch the last episode to know what lies ahead for Lee Je Ha and Lee Da Eum.

"To Je Ha, Da Eum isn't merely the past, but an emotion that is still alive and breathing, and there is a moment in the final episode where he finally faces that emotion and reveals his true feelings. I hope this story can offer quiet comfort to someone," Namkoong Min teased.

The actor thanked the viewers for their love and support. He said the final scene will leave a lingering feeling that will remain in their hearts for a long time.

"The time I spent filming Our Movie was a time in which I was able to ponder what it means to be alive and what it is that makes me and other people alive, and as we reached Episode 12, those thoughts became even clearer. I think it's a time when we can share those feelings with the viewers who have joined us," Jeon Yeo Been said.