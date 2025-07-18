Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025 Complete Winners: When Life Gives You Tangerines Bags Grand Prize

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025 winners are revealed by a star-studded lineup of celebrities through a live telecast from Paradise City in Incheon. People from various parts of the world, including Canada, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Mexico, watch the award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes.
K-drama fans across the globe, including the US and Canada, look forward to the fourth annual Blue Dragon Series Awards winners. The nominees for this year include dramas and variety shows produced by streaming services, released between May 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025. The surveys conducted by officials and regular viewers chose the nominees for this year. The entertainment news reporters from Sports Chosun also took part in the evaluation process.
This annual award show differs from other K-drama award shows because it focuses on shows produced by streaming platforms. It aims to boost the growth of the original series content industry by honoring excellence in variety shows and dramas produced by streaming services.
Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025 Winners List:
Blue Dragon's Choice (Grand Prize)
- When Life Gives You Tangerines - WINNER
Best Drama
- Family Matters
- Way Back Love
- Karma
- The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call - WINNER
- When Life Gives You Tangerines
Best Actor
- Park Bo Gum for When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Park Hae Soo for Karma
- Lee Byung Hun for Squid Game 2
- Lee Jun Hyuk for Dongjae, The Good or the Bastard
- Ju Ji Hoon for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call - WINNER
Best Actress
- Park Eun Bin for Hyper Knife
- Seo Hyun Jin for The Trunk
- IU for When Life Gives You Tangerines - WINNER
- Hyeri for Friendly Rivalry
- Cha Joo Young for The Queen Who Crowns
Best Supporting Actor
- Park Byung Eun for Hyper Knife
- Yoon Kyung Ho for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
- Lee Kwang Soo for Karma - WINNER
- Lee Jun Young for Weak Hero Class 2
- Choi Dae Hoon for When Life Gives You Tangerines
Best Supporting Actress
- Gong Seung Yeon for Karma
- Kim Guk Hee for Family Matters
- Claudia Kim for Gyeongseong Creature 2
- Yeom Hye Ran for When Life Gives You Tangerines - WINNER
- Jung Eun Chae for Your Honor
Best New Actor
- Kang You Seok for When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Lomon for Family Matters
- Bae Hyeon Seong for Gyeongseong Creature 2
- Choo Young Woo for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call - WINNER
- Heo Nam Jun for Your Honor
Best New Actress
- Kim Min Ha for Way Back Love - WINNER
- Lee Su Hyun for Family Matters
- Lee Yi Dam for The Queen Who Crowns
- Chung Su Bin for Friendly Rivalry
- Ha Young for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
Best Variety Show
- Kian's Bizarre B&B
- The Devil's Plan: Death Room
- My Name is Gabriel
- Bloody Game 3
- Culinary Class Wars - WINNER
Best Male Entertainer
- Kian84 for Kian's Bizarre B&B - WINNER
- Kim Won Hoon for SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7
- Shin Dong Yup for SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7
- Jang Dong Min for Bloody Game 3
- Choo Sung Hoon for Try? Choo-ry!
Best Female Entertainer
- Gabi for My Name is Gabriel
- Uhm Ji Yoon for Becoming a baseball nerd
- Lee Soo Ji for SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7 - WINNER
- Hyeri for Agents of Mystery
- Ji Ye Eun for Kian's Bizarre B&B
Best New Male Entertainer
- Moon Sang Hoon for The Blank Menu For You - WINNER
- Yoon Nam No for Culinary Class Wars
- Lee Jin Hyuk for SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7
- Jung Geun Woo for Kim Seong Geun's Winter Vacation
- Jung Hyun Gyu for The Devil's Plan: Death Room
Best New Female Entertainer
- Mimi for Kian is CEO - WINNER
- Seo Hye Won for SNL Korea 6
- Yoon So Hee for The Devil's Plan: Death Room
- Risabae for The Influencer
- Tsuki for Zombieverse: New Blood
OST Popularity Award
- Yeonjun for Boyfriend from Cinderella at 2 AM - WINNER
TIRTIR Popular Star Award
- Park Bo Gum
- Lee Hye Ri
- IU
- Lee Joon Hyuk