Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025 Complete Winners: When Life Gives You Tangerines Bags Grand Prize

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025 winners are revealed by a star-studded lineup of celebrities through a live telecast from Paradise City in Incheon. People from various parts of the world, including Canada, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Mexico, watch the award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes.

K-drama fans across the globe, including the US and Canada, look forward to the fourth annual Blue Dragon Series Awards winners. The nominees for this year include dramas and variety shows produced by streaming services, released between May 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025. The surveys conducted by officials and regular viewers chose the nominees for this year. The entertainment news reporters from Sports Chosun also took part in the evaluation process.

This annual award show differs from other K-drama award shows because it focuses on shows produced by streaming platforms. It aims to boost the growth of the original series content industry by honoring excellence in variety shows and dramas produced by streaming services.

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2025 Winners List:

Blue Dragon's Choice (Grand Prize)

When Life Gives You Tangerines - WINNER

Best Drama

Family Matters

Way Back Love

Karma

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call - WINNER

When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Actor

Park Bo Gum for When Life Gives You Tangerines

Park Hae Soo for Karma

Lee Byung Hun for Squid Game 2

Lee Jun Hyuk for Dongjae, The Good or the Bastard

Ju Ji Hoon for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call - WINNER

Best Actress

Park Eun Bin for Hyper Knife

Seo Hyun Jin for The Trunk

IU for When Life Gives You Tangerines - WINNER

Hyeri for Friendly Rivalry

Cha Joo Young for The Queen Who Crowns

Best Supporting Actor

Park Byung Eun for Hyper Knife

Yoon Kyung Ho for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Lee Kwang Soo for Karma - WINNER

Lee Jun Young for Weak Hero Class 2

Choi Dae Hoon for When Life Gives You Tangerines

Best Supporting Actress

Gong Seung Yeon for Karma

Kim Guk Hee for Family Matters

Claudia Kim for Gyeongseong Creature 2

Yeom Hye Ran for When Life Gives You Tangerines - WINNER

Jung Eun Chae for Your Honor

Best New Actor

Kang You Seok for When Life Gives You Tangerines

Lomon for Family Matters

Bae Hyeon Seong for Gyeongseong Creature 2

Choo Young Woo for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call - WINNER

Heo Nam Jun for Your Honor

Best New Actress

Kim Min Ha for Way Back Love - WINNER

Lee Su Hyun for Family Matters

Lee Yi Dam for The Queen Who Crowns

Chung Su Bin for Friendly Rivalry

Ha Young for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

Best Variety Show

Kian's Bizarre B&B

The Devil's Plan: Death Room

My Name is Gabriel

Bloody Game 3

Culinary Class Wars - WINNER

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84 for Kian's Bizarre B&B - WINNER

Kim Won Hoon for SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7

Shin Dong Yup for SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7

Jang Dong Min for Bloody Game 3

Choo Sung Hoon for Try? Choo-ry!

Best Female Entertainer

Gabi for My Name is Gabriel

Uhm Ji Yoon for Becoming a baseball nerd

Lee Soo Ji for SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7 - WINNER

Hyeri for Agents of Mystery

Ji Ye Eun for Kian's Bizarre B&B

Best New Male Entertainer

Moon Sang Hoon for The Blank Menu For You - WINNER

Yoon Nam No for Culinary Class Wars

Lee Jin Hyuk for SNL Korea 6 and SNL Korea 7

Jung Geun Woo for Kim Seong Geun's Winter Vacation

Jung Hyun Gyu for The Devil's Plan: Death Room

Best New Female Entertainer

Mimi for Kian is CEO - WINNER

Seo Hye Won for SNL Korea 6

Yoon So Hee for The Devil's Plan: Death Room

Risabae for The Influencer

Tsuki for Zombieverse: New Blood

OST Popularity Award

Yeonjun for Boyfriend from Cinderella at 2 AM - WINNER

TIRTIR Popular Star Award