Our Golden Days Episode 8 Preview, Spoilers: What is in Store for Ji Eun Oh and Lee Ji Hyuk?

Our Golden Days episode 8 will air on KBS 2TV on Sunday (August 31) at 8:00 PM KST. The chapter will reveal how Ji Eun Oh, during her first meeting with Lee Ji Hyuk, after his marriage fell apart. The producers teased a tense encounter between the two in the upcoming episode.

People in Korea can watch this family drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

The new generation family drama focuses on the difference between how the generation gap has changed the concept of family. It stars Jung Il Woo, Jung In Sun, Chun Ho Jin, and Lee Tae Ran. Screenwriter So Hyun Kyung penned the script for this mini-series, and Kim Hyung Seok directed it.

Here is everything to know about Our Golden Days episode 8, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Golden Days Episode 8:

US - 7:00 AM

Canada - 7:00 AM

Australia - 8:30 PM

New Zealand - 11:00 PM

Japan - 8:00 PM

Mexico - 8:00 AM

Brazil - 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:00 PM

India - 4:30 PM

Indonesia - 6:00 PM

Singapore - 7:00 PM

China - 7:00 PM

Europe - 1:00 PM

France - 1:00 PM

Spain - 1:00 PM

UK - 12:00 PM

South Africa - 12:00 PM

Philippines - 7:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills focus on the first meeting between Lee Ji Hyuk and Ji Eun Oh after his wedding. According to the production team, viewers can tune in to KBS 2TV on Sunday to know the reason for the tense atmosphere.