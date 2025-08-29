Our Golden Days Episode 7 Preview, Spoilers: Ji Eun Oh to Rekindle Relationship with Lee Ji Hyuk?

Our Golden Days episode 7 will air on KBS 2TV on Saturday (August 30) at 8:00 PM KST. With only a week left for the finale, viewers are curious to know if the relationship between Ji Eun Oh and Park Sung Jae will evolve in the upcoming episode. The newly released stills tease romance on the cards for them.

People in Korea can watch this family drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

The new generation family drama focuses on the difference between how the generation gap has changed the concept of family. It stars Jung Il Woo, Jung In Sun, Chun Ho Jin, and Lee Tae Ran. Screenwriter So Hyun Kyung penned the script for this mini-series, and Kim Hyung Seok directed it.

Here is everything to know about Our Golden Days episode 7, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Golden Days Episode 7:

US - 7:00 AM

Canada - 7:00 AM

Australia - 8:30 PM

New Zealand - 11:00 PM

Japan - 8:00 PM

Mexico - 8:00 AM

Brazil - 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:00 PM

India - 4:30 PM

Indonesia - 6:00 PM

Singapore - 7:00 PM

China - 7:00 PM

Europe - 1:00 PM

France - 1:00 PM

Spain - 1:00 PM

UK - 12:00 PM

South Africa - 12:00 PM

Philippines - 7:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills tease an unexpected encounter between Ji Eun Oh and Park Sung Jae. A photo shows Eun Oh greeting Sung Jae with a bright smile. Another image shows Sung Jae looking at his former lover with affection. The pictures indicate that Sung Jae might request a second chance. Will she give him another chance? Watch Our Golden Days episode 7 on KBS 2TV on Saturday (August 30) at 8:00 PM KST to find out what lies ahead for the two.