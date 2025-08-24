Our Golden Days Episode 6 Preview, Spoilers: Will Ji Eun Oh Give Lee Ji Hyuk a Second Chance?

Our Golden Days episode 6 will air on KBS 2TV on Sunday (August 24) at 8:00 PM KST. Lee Ji Hyuk and Jung Bo Ah's secret conversation before the wedding will be revealed in this chapter. According to the production team, Eun Oh will watch Ji Hyuk's wedding fall apart with mixed emotions.

People in Korea can watch this family drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

The new generation family drama features how the generation gap has changed the concept of family. It stars Jung Il Woo, Jung In Sun, Chun Ho Jin, and Lee Tae Ran. Screenwriter So Hyun Kyung penned the script for this mini-series, and Kim Hyung Seok directed it.

Here is everything to know about Our Golden Days episode 6, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Golden Days Episode 6:

US - 7:00 AM

Canada - 7:00 AM

Australia - 8:30 PM

New Zealand - 11:00 PM

Japan - 8:00 PM

Mexico - 8:00 AM

Brazil - 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:00 PM

India - 4:30 PM

Indonesia - 6:00 PM

Singapore - 7:00 PM

China - 7:00 PM

Europe - 1:00 PM

France - 1:00 PM

Spain - 1:00 PM

UK - 12:00 PM

South Africa - 12:00 PM

Philippines - 7:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Ji Eun Oh's awkward encounter with Jung Bo Ah before the wedding. In the photos, Bo Ah warmly greets Eun Oh while the latter patiently listens to the bride. Another image captures an anxious Eun Ho looking at someone. Is it Ji Hyuk? If so, will she give him a second chance? Watch Our Golden Days episode 6 on KBS 2TV on Sunday (August 24) at 8:00 PM KST to find out what lies ahead for Ji Hyuk and Eun Oh?