Our Golden Days Episode 5: Everything We Know So far

Our Golden Days episode 5 will air on KBS 2TV on Saturday (August 23) at 8:00 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the wedding of Lee Ji Hyuk, who will tie the knot with Jung Bo Ah, the only daughter of Haneul Construction. According to the production team, Ji Hyuk's loved ones will support him for this loveless marriage.

People in Korea can watch this family drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

The new generation family drama depicts how the generation gap changes the concept of family. It stars Jung Il Woo, Jung In Sun, Chun Ho Jin, and Lee Tae Ran. Screenwriter So Hyun Kyung penned the script for this mini-series, and Kim Hyung Seok directed it.

Here is everything to know about Our Golden Days episode 5, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Golden Days Episode 5:

US - 7:00 AM

Canada - 7:00 AM

Australia - 8:30 PM

New Zealand - 11:00 PM

Japan - 8:00 PM

Mexico - 8:00 AM

Brazil - 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:00 PM

India - 4:30 PM

Indonesia - 6:00 PM

Singapore - 7:00 PM

China - 7:00 PM

Europe - 1:00 PM

France - 1:00 PM

Spain - 1:00 PM

UK - 12:00 PM

South Africa - 12:00 PM

Philippines - 7:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Lee Ji Hyuk giving his wedding invitation to Park Sung Jae. A photo captures Sung Jae's bewilderment and shock as he expresses deep concern for his friend. Another image teases a tense confrontation between Lee Ji Hyuk and Ji Eun Oh.

Another set of stills shares photos of Ji Hyuk and his loved ones on his wedding day. Ji Hyuk seems anxious and tense on his wedding day. Sung Jae looks at him with concern while Eun Oh watches him with a blank expression. Ji Hyuk's parents, Lee Sang Chul and Kim Da Jung, look nervous as they watch their son as a groom.