Beyond the Bar Episode 8 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Beyond the Bar episode 8 will air on JTBC on Sunday (August 24) at 10:40 PM KST. Hong Soo Hyun will make a special appearance as Han Seol Yeon, South Korea's top anchor, in the upcoming episode. Seol Yeon is the elder sister of Han Seol Ah, Kang Hyo Min's longtime friend. When Seol Yeon gets in trouble, Hyo Min steps in to defend her.

People in Korea can watch the eighth episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Beyond the Bar is an ongoing legal drama starring Lee Jin Wook, Jung Chae Yeon, Lee Hak Joo, and Jeon Hye Bin. It focuses on an inexperienced rookie attorney with compassion and confidence. She gradually becomes a true lawyer under the mentorship of senior attorney Yoon Seok Hoon. Screenwriter Park Mi Hyun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Jae Hong directed it. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Saturday (August 2) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything to know about Beyond the Bar episode 8, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Beyond the Bar Episode 8:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Seol Yeon, who always received lots of love from the public, suddenly gets in trouble after some accused her of a violent crime. Hyo Min steps up to defend her when she is at risk of losing everything, including her social status. The newly released stills feature Seol Yeon behind bars.

A photo shows her sitting inside a jail cell with anxiety and fear in her eyes. Another image shows her in the courtroom waiting for her verdict after Hyo Min's defense. Will the lawyer and her client manage to secure a not-guilty verdict? The followers of this legal drama will have to watch episode 8 on Saturday to know what lies ahead for Hyo Min and Seol Yeon.

The mini-series has managed to win the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers across the world with its first six episodes. It received positive reviews from viewers across the globe.

kang hyomin is one of the best written kdrama female leads i've seen in a long time. she's kind but never a pushover, smart but not preachy, aloof at times but never numb. she is allowed to be right and wrong and grows. truly an inspiration and girl crush.

oh guys, i love the whole concept of #beyondthebar. At first, he was the coldest, scariest choice. but he now became her everything. her refuge. her safe place. even for him. she's breathing life into him, a man who had forgotten how to live.