Beyond the Bar Episode 7 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Beyond the Bar episode 7 will air on JTBC on Saturday (August 23) at 10:40 PM KST. The chapter will focus on Heo Min Jung and feature her transformation from a helpless woman to a bold, independent person. It will feature an intense confrontation between Min Jung, her ex-husband, and her mother-in-law at Yullim.

People in Korea can watch the seventh episode on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Beyond the Bar is an ongoing legal drama starring Lee Jin Wook, Jung Chae Yeon, Lee Hak Joo, and Jeon Hye Bin. It focuses on an inexperienced rookie attorney with compassion and confidence. She gradually becomes a true lawyer under the mentorship of senior attorney Yoon Seok Hoon. Screenwriter Park Mi Hyun wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kim Jae Hong directed it. The K-drama premiered on JTBC on Saturday (August 2) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything to know about Beyond the Bar episode 7, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Beyond the Bar Episode 7:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills show Heo Min Jung's ex-husband and his mother shamelessly storming into her workplace. To their surprise, Min Jung does not tolerate their torture any longer. She confidently faces them and boldly counterattacks with a solid blow.

The mini-series has managed to win the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers with its first six episodes. It received positive reviews from viewers worldwide.