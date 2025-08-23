Bon Appétit, Your Majesty to Feature Yeon Ji Young's Crash Landing, First Meeting with King Lee Heon

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will premiere on tvN on Saturday (August 23) at 9:10 PM KST. Episode 1 will feature Yeon Ji Young's crash landing in the past and her first meeting with King Lee Heon. The newly released stills show her trapped in a dangling net and the king approaching her with his bow, aiming at her. The viewers can look forward to some fun-filled moments between the two in the first episode.

The historical fantasy romance drama is based on a webtoon titled Surviving as Yeonsan-gun's Chef, created by Park Kook Jae. It revolves around the life of an award-winning French chef named Yeon Ji Young. She unexpectedly travels back to the Joseon era and meets King Lee Heon, portrayed by Lee Chae Min. The K-drama was created by Jang Kyung Ik from Studio Dragon with Yoo Sang Won, Jang Hyuk Jae, and Lee Sun Hee.

It stars Im Yoon Ah, Lee Chae Min, Kang Han Na, and Choi Gwi Hwa. Actress Han Na plays Kang Mok Joo, a beautiful and talented concubine of Lee Heon. Actor Choi Gwi Hwa portrays Grand Prince Jesan. He is Lee Heon's uncle and the late king's half-brother. Veteran actress Seo Yi Sook appears as Queen Dowager Inju, an influential power player in the royal court. Actor Oh Eui Sik will play Chief State Councilor Im Song Jae, a cunning strategist and an influential power player.

Here is everything to know about Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode 1, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will premiere on tvN on Saturday (August 23) at 9:10 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, like Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty:

US - 8:10 AM

Canada - 8:10 AM

Australia - 9:40 PM

New Zealand - 12:10 PM

Japan - 9:10 PM

Mexico - 9:10 AM

Brazil - 9:10 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:10 PM

India - 5:40 PM

Indonesia - 7:10 PM

Singapore - 8:10 PM

China - 8:10 PM

Europe - 2:10 PM

France - 2:10 PM

Spain - 2:10 PM

UK - 1:10 PM

South Africa - 1:10 PM

Philippines - 8:10 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature the first meeting between Yeon Ji Young and King Lee Heon. A photo shows her trapped in a dangling net, searching for a signal on her phone. Another image shows Lee Heon approaching her with a bow, and the next picture shows her hiding behind a tree. The final still features a counterattack by the French Chef.

Another set of stills teases a hilarious moment between the King and the French Chef. After overpowering the King, the French Chef forces him to walk in front and show her the way. In the picture, the King is tied up with a rope.

"It offers a variety of exciting elements that blend mystery and romance through cooking," cast member Lee Chae Min teased.