Our Golden Days Episode 16 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Our Golden Days episode 16 will air on KBS 2TV on Sunday (September 28) at 8:00 PM KST. The chapter will focus on the love triangle between Park Sung Jae, Ji Eun Oh, and Lee Ji Hyuk. The newly released stills tease a tense encounter between Ji Hyuk and Sung Jae. Ji Hyuk struggles to suppress his anger after watching Eun Oh with Sung Jae.

People in Korea can watch this family drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

The new generation family drama focuses on the difference between how the generation gap has changed the concept of family. It stars Jung Il Woo, Jung In Sun, Chun Ho Jin, and Lee Tae Ran. Screenwriter So Hyun Kyung penned the script for this mini-series, and Kim Hyung Seok directed it.

Here is everything to know about Our Golden Days episode 16, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Golden Days Episode 16:

US - 7:00 AM

Canada - 7:00 AM

Australia - 8:30 PM

New Zealand - 11:00 PM

Japan - 8:00 PM

Mexico - 8:00 AM

Brazil - 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:00 PM

India - 4:30 PM

Indonesia - 6:00 PM

Singapore - 7:00 PM

China - 7:00 PM

Europe - 1:00 PM

France - 1:00 PM

Spain - 1:00 PM

UK - 12:00 PM

South Africa - 12:00 PM

Philippines - 7:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The upcoming episode of this new generation family drama will focus on Ji Hyuk's inner turmoil and jealousy after witnessing Eun Oh with Sung Jae. The newly released stills show Eun Oh comfortably walking the streets with Sung Jae. When Ji Hyuk finds the duo, he feels relieved to know that Eun Ho is safe, but at the same time, he also feels angry and impatient after seeing Eun Ho spending quality time with Sung Jae. Watch Our Golden Days episode 16 on Sunday (September 28) at 8:00 PM KST to find out what lies ahead for the trio.