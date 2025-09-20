Our Golden Days Episode 13 Preview, Spoilers: Romance on the Cards for Park Sung Jae

Our Golden Days episode 13 will air on KBS 2TV on Saturday (September 20) at 8:00 PM KST. The chapter will focus on Park Sung Jae and Lee Soo Bin, Lee Ji Hyuk's younger sister. The newly released stills hint at subtle tension between the two characters after a surprise confession by Soo Bin.

People in Korea can watch this family drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

The new generation family drama focuses on the difference between how the generation gap has changed the concept of family. It stars Jung Il Woo, Jung In Sun, Chun Ho Jin, and Lee Tae Ran. Screenwriter So Hyun Kyung penned the script for this mini-series, and Kim Hyung Seok directed it.

Here is everything to know about Our Golden Days episode 13, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Here are the International Air Timings of Our Golden Days Episode 13:

US - 7:00 AM

Canada - 7:00 AM

Australia - 8:30 PM

New Zealand - 11:00 PM

Japan - 8:00 PM

Mexico - 8:00 AM

Brazil - 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 2:00 PM

India - 4:30 PM

Indonesia - 6:00 PM

Singapore - 7:00 PM

China - 7:00 PM

Europe - 1:00 PM

France - 1:00 PM

Spain - 1:00 PM

UK - 12:00 PM

South Africa - 12:00 PM

Philippines - 7:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

A surprise confession may change the relationship between Park Sung Jae and Lee Soo Bin. The newly released stills show Ji Hyuk's younger sister boldly approaching Sung Jae. She presents herself as a new candidate for his girlfriend. A photo shows her getting into his car with a bouquet of flowers. Another image captures his emotionless expression after the unexpected turn of events.

When Soo Bin continuously confesses her feelings for him, Sung Jae shows a clear sign of rejection by pushing her forehead. Though Soo Bin becomes slightly disappointed, she refuses to back down. Similarly, Sung Jae makes sure to express his emotions and communicate to her that he is not romantically interested in her. Watch Our Golden Days episode 13 on Saturday (September 20) at 8:00 PM KST to find out if the honest confession of Soo Bin changes her relationship with Sung Jae.